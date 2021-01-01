Coaches of the first three teams to face Bloomington South in the Wabash Valley Classic all spoke of the benefits of playing against the Panthers despite taking a loss.
Getting battered and bludgeoned by the always-aggressive Panthers makes you tougher for the rest of the season, the theory goes.
So I asked coach J.R. Holmes, after the Panthers suffered a loss to Greencastle in the championship game, what the four games had done for his team. His answer was interesting.
“It was a great opportunity to get four games in five days,” Indiana’s all-time winningest high school basketball coach said. “It gives us a chance to see some film and get some observations.”
Translation: “Some of you boys have played yourselves out of a job.”
The list of people who feel sorry for J.R. is a short one. I’m not on it, and I’ve known him for 50 years. But it has been a weird year for a team that could have won the state championship a year ago.
Its best player, Division I guard Connor Hickman, was lost for the season with a preseason injury. Its leading scorer this year, Joey Bomba, gets out of quarantine today but missed the entire Classic. Jordan Abner, a 6-foot-7 junior, played for the first time this season in the Classic. A 6-7 sophomore is coming back from a broken leg, maybe later this month.
So the Panthers aren’t playing with a full deck yet, and will never be if you include Hickman in the equation. Yet they are still the Panthers — strong, physical, mean and tough (J.R. might tell you they aren’t tough enough; opponents may disagree).
My favorite Panther is Maddix Blackwell, a 5-foot-10 forward who will steal your lunch money if you aren’t vigilant; I thought he was the second-meanest player in the tournament, but Brevin Cooper still tops my list (and yes, mean is a compliment coming from me).
So the Panthers are going to get a lot better before this season is over. And some of the ones who played this past week may have a good seat to watch that take place.
Other Classic notes:
• We had one!!!! — Major kudos to Ed Jarvis, Kris Painter, Stacy Mason and everyone else from the Vigo County School Corporation who worked very hard to get the games played. I hope next year is a little more normal.
• Who was the conference champion? — The WIC, of course. Not only did the Western Indiana Conference have the eventual winner in Greencastle, but five of its six teams made it to the winners’ bracket, and the only team that lost was beaten by a conference rival.
• Who had the most fun? — The kids from Kouts, of course. They won three games, they played some good competition and they got to spend three exciting days in the big city. I’ve been to Kouts, and this is not an exaggeration.
In the future, they can all look back at those four games and appreciate the fact that some of the best teams in the state game-planned to slow down the smallest school in the field. Usually it’s the little schools who try to limit possessions.
• What do Kouts and Gerstmeyer have in common? — Playing against Bloomington South on the first day, a foul was called on one of the Kneifel twins that the Mustangs’ bench thought should have been on his brother. Shades of Harley and Arley.
• Worst turnover — That distinction goes to West Vigo. Trying to come from behind against Edgewood, the Vikings cost themselves a possession when one of their guards passed it to the other guard after a Mustang basket — without ever taking the ball out of bounds.
• Can you lose height? — I’ve commented before on players who show up at the Classic looking trimmer than they had the previous December. This year I thought one got shorter.
I would have sworn that Northview’s Ethan DeHart was about 6-foot-5 last winter, and now he’s listed at 6-2. With his sweet left-handed stroke, however, he could be my height and still be effective.
• Actually . . . — The right-handed me did play in this tournament. Won a championship too. Greencastle calls him Evan Alexander.
• Hair thoughts — Terre Haute South’s Amariyae Wilson has a new look this season, which I asked him about a couple of weeks ago. Looks like he’s getting ready for a job interview, which means it’s too conservative for me. Cloverdale’s Chase Ashcraft and Edgewood’s Coleman Sater have also toned down, much to my distress. I guess my favorite this year was Parke Heritage’s Quinton Hanks.
• Nice gesture — Getting ready to cover one of the Northview games I saw at the Classic, I noticed the Knights’ cheerleaders were getting ready to line up in front of me. Then their sponsor realized I’d be blocked and moved the entire Northview cheering section to another part of the gym.
Full disclosure: the entire cheering section, at that time, was one set of parents. And, I learned a few minutes later, they’d also been asked to move by someone else whose view would have been blocked — Northview trainer Nicole Gonzales. I’m pretty sure she had a lot more influence than I did on that decision.
I I I
• Not on Facebook — I’ve been meaning to mention this before now, but I am not now (and with luck will never be) on Facebook.
My daughter, however, did try to get on Facebook awhile back using my telephone number. Not sure how it all works, but the texts asking to be my friend come to my phone, most from people I know and are friends with, in a non-Facebook way.
So I’m not being a jerk (in this particular case) by not friending you. I’m just not there. Thanks for understanding.
