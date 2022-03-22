ANDY AMEY: Say it isn't so! Prep basketball almost over

The withdrawal symptoms are fairly severe now that high school basketball in the Wabash Valley is finished for the 2021-22 season and will be finished in Indiana by late this Saturday night.
Fortunately I have a day off Saturday, so I can get one final fix — or would that be four of them — by watching the state championship games from my recliner.
I will be rooting hard for North Daviess in the Class A game, and you can probably guess why.
Some of you may have heard by now that I will be getting an award from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association in a few weeks, and I mention that not to pat myself on the back but merely to question the philosophy of rewarding someone for having fun.
Every high school basketball season in Indiana is fun, don’t @ me. But this one seemed to be more fun than most, even if the Wabash Valley didn’t play on the final day in either tournament.
Part of the reason — and we may be stumbling onto one of the reasons for the information two paragraphs ago — was the coaching involved this season. There were many, many instances the last few months when I’d be watching a team play and thinking to myself what a good job their coach was doing, and there were several teams that vastly exceeded my expectations at the start of November.
Am I picking a Coach of the Year, then? Heck no. That would be a signal to every kid on the team of the honored coach to say the following:
“That guy at the Tribune-Star thought we were gonna suck this year! I guess we showed him! What an idiot!”
And those kids would probably have been right, but I’d rather enjoy how much I enjoyed watching them play instead of publicizing my earlier lack of faith.
And the Amey Teams are still to come, by the way. Coaches, if I didn’t see your team play this winter, please keep your eyes on your text messages.
Now, as I prepare for a day in front of the TV on Saturday, I have two jobs I have to get done.
First, I need to figure out a way to erase all the evidence that I participated in a bracket contest for the NCAA men’s tournament. My faith in Vermont and South Dakota State was not rewarded and my national championship pick is currently weeping somewhere in Waco. Should have known not to pick a repeat.
Second, I have some serious catching up to do on the women’s tournament. Now that upsets and near upsets are occurring as regularly in March for the women as they are for the men, fans can no longer assume that all the top-seeded teams have advanced and wait for the next round.
Two of the escapees from near upsets, by the way, will set up another must-see game for me on Saturday: Grace Berger vs. Paige Bueckers (Indiana vs. UConn).
And if I get two wishes for this weekend, the second one (behind my newly adopted Cougars) is a quick and merciful end to the coaching career of Mike Krzyzewski, even though I won a prize for covering his first national championship with the Dukies.
• One or two more to follow on the diamond — Was gently reminded this week that the high school softball preview from a few days ago omitted a fairly significant Wabash Valley team.
Four-time defending sectional champion South Vermillion is planning to do more damage this spring under first-year coach Sean Boardman.
It also appears that Casey is pretty good again, which may or may not qualify as news.
