How was girls high school basketball in the Wabash Valley this season? Two answers.
One, we had a state champion.
Two, we had a No. 1-ranked team.
But while Linton’s Miners and Paris’s Tigers were the bosses — if only I’d had enough money to rent Hulman Center and have them play each other — there were plenty of noteworthy athletes to honor on the Andy Amey teams.
(But, as expected, plenty of Miner and Tiger captains).
Those of you who are surprised by the captains of the Clutch Team may not have been paying attention as well as you should have. Sarah Isaf of Paris and Vanessa Shafford of Linton had all-state seasons and were the best the area had to offer.
They also have good teammates, however: Caeden Bennett of Riverton Parke; Rebecca Berry and Mallory Hawkins of South Vermillion; McKenzie Crowder and Rylee Dowers of North Vermillion; Averi Davidson and Courtney Williams of North Central; Jenna Gates of Paris; Zayda Hatfield of Terre Haute South; Mady Millspaugh of Parke Heritage; Lauryn Myers of Clay City; Maya Osborn of Marshall; Eva Richardson of Casey; Kylee Stepp of West Vigo; Zoe Stewart of Terre Haute North; Jaci Stone of Shakamak; and Macy Timberman of Northview.
Each of those previous captains was complemented by a scrapper too. Captains of the Competitors Team are Aubrey Burgess of Linton and Karrington Krabel of Paris, plus Sullivan’s one-two punch of Delainey Shorter and Gracie Shorter.
To go with those four captains are Paige Baldwin, Michaela Cox, Ally Pepperworth and Lexi Swan of South; Alex Barnaby and Elizabeth Vinardi of West Vigo; Macey Barnes of Riverton Parke; Jocelyn Cox and Brinley Stone of North Central; Hannah Ellis and Ava Martin of North Vermillion; Abbi Gamble and Morgan Yeryar of Shakamak; Lexi Hanks of Parke Heritage; Audrey Hosselton of Casey; Emily Hyatt and Hayley Walton of Clay City; Lucy List and Stevee Walker of Robinson; Sydney Maurer, Aliyah Owens and Haley Richey of Northview; Anslee Michael, Preslee Michael and Neila Volkmann of North; and Asia Povlin of Sullivan.
We’re going with just one captain for the Unsung Team, because I didn’t see any other player do more dirty work and get less recognition for it than Jenna Myers of South Vermillion.
Her teammates are Emma Bogard of Robinson; Carsyn Chambers, Jaylee Hayes and Gentry Warrick of Linton; Genny Davidson, Gwendalyn Eckerty, Chloe Hawkins and Britney Wright of Casey; Hanna Dawson of Northview; Ellie Easton, Maci Easton and Makayla Sweitzer of West Vigo; Kai Engledow, Jillian Hiatt and Nolee Sollars of Marshall; Niree Evans, Kiersten Padgett and Paityn Shipley of South; Alyssa Fellows, Carmen Ingram, Jennica Sutton and Ava Pharr of Riverton Parke; Lexy Gilman, Abby Grange, Chloe Rippy and Natalie Silver of South Vermillion; Makenzy Haviland of North Central; Kenzie Hutchings, Katelyn Littleton and Kadie Noel of Paris; Grace Kiefner, Courtney Mack and Hannah O’Brien of Parke Heritage; Kaylee Miller, Kendra Wertz and Demi Wolfe of Clay City; Emma Saunders of North; and Brianna West of North Vermillion.
Likewise, the Most Improved Team had no better representative than Bailey Strauch of Robinson, who is its lone captain after emerging as a star.
Joining her on this team are Shaelynn Bell, Stella Hart and Abigail Wright of North; Zoe Boatman, Adelynn Harris and Grace Likens of West Vigo; Emma Booher and Chin Tran of Shakamak; Ally Compton and Rachael Goekler of Marshall; Lexi Jones, Jade Smith, Megan Wittenmyer and Kristen Wood of Parke Heritage; Kaylee Mathas of Riverton Parke; Tara Pearce of Northview; and Haley Rose and Aliyah Thuis of Linton.
The Promising Team has more captains, however. Bailey Duke of Riverton Parke broke rebound records set by some pretty talented predecessors, Grace Ramsay of Parke Heritage is a budding star and Klaire Williams of Sullivan came out of nowhere.
Others with bright futures are Bry Bell, Emma Goff, Katie Hartke and Adyson Littlejohn of Robinson; Ally Brownfield and Kylie Cooksey of Linton; Kaitlyn Coombes, Deming Hawkins, Trinity Tingley and Kendra Young of Paris; Carmen Ellis of South; Katelyn Fennell and Avery Lasecki of West Vigo; Halie Gilbert and CaSandra Shepard of North; Abby Jo Grupe of Clay City; Katie Jones and Emma Zimmerman of North Central; Callie Naylor and Cami Pearman of North Vermillion; Lexi Nowicki of Riverton Parke; Adi Scott of Marshall; Audri Spencer of Northview; JaLee Webb of Shakamak; Natalie Williams of Casey; Bethany Wilson of Parke Heritage; and Avery Wiltermood of Sullivan.
Captains of the Unselfish include one outstanding player who could score but didn’t feel the need to, Kelsie Crampton of Paris, and two veterans who didn’t let diminished playing time dull their enthusiasm, Karlee Jeffries of Parke Heritage and Sydnee Hester of Sullivan.
Other team-first players are Katy Anderson and Makenzie Barger of Northview; Courtney Bullard and Emma Land of North; Kendra Cartright, Emma Henderson and Chloe Noel of Paris; Alexa Crouch of North Central; Ella Florkowski and Bri Robb of Robinson; Livy Gilman and Kaitlynne Panagouleas of South Vermillion; Stella Harrison of Clay City; Lulu Markkanen of Shakamak; Lydia McCammon of Linton; Macy Millspaugh of Parke Heritage; Haleigh Parker of West Vigo; and Annibelle Reeves of South.
And finally, in an unprecedented move, the captain of the Lefthanded Team is Linton’s Haley Rose — unprecedented because she’s not left-handed, but the captain because of all the crucial left-handed moves to the basket in postseason play. She’s joined by Emma Bogard of Robinson; Abby Brownfield and Isabelle Wall of Linton; Madison Freed, Livy Gilman and Natalie Silver of South Vermillion; Lulu Markkanen of Shakamak; Rylee Richey of Northview; and Demi Wolfe of Clay City.
