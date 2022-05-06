I’ve had a couple of people ask me recently what is my favorite sport to cover.
Since those questions have often come during cloudy, windy, drizzly conditions, my answer — basketball — is an easy one.
There’s more to it than front-row seats indoors, however. In the course of any high school basketball game, I get to meet 15 or so dedicated high school athletes, each of whom has a job to do; each of whom is important because of that job.
And it’s my job to tell you why those athletes are important, so here are the 2021-22 Andy Amey teams for girls basketball.
I’m starting this year with the Competitors Team, because there’s an element of sadness involved. Two of its perennial captains, Delainey and Gracie Shorter of Sullivan, will be appearing for the last time.
The twins have some company in the captains’ role too. I know Maya Osborn of Marshall belongs here, even though the only times I’ve gotten to see her are playing volleyball, watching as an injured teammate, interviewing her in Kathy Miller’s office and watching her sell carpet on television. Bailey Duke of Riverton Parke isn’t big enough to be her school’s best rebounder ever, but she is. And Audri Spencer of Northview hustled her way to the single greatest play I saw all season in helping the Knights win a sectional game.
Their teammates include Paige Baldwin, Marlee Loudermilk and Indi Nichols of Terre Haute South; Macey Barnes and Caeden Bennett of Riverton Parke; Carsyn Chambers and Sydney Jerrells of Linton; Calee Coleman and Dree Wilson of South Vermillion; Jalyn Davidson of North Central; Ellie Easton of West Vigo; Halie Gilbert and Preslee Michael of Terre Haute North; Deming Hawkins, Mady Rigdon, Grace Sullivan and Kendra Young of Paris; Ava Martin and Cami Pearman of North Vermillion; Kylie Palmer and Lexi Strosnider of White River Valley; Adi Scott of Marshall; Jasmyn Self of Casey; Jaci Stone of Shakamak; Klaire Williams of Sullivan; and Alexia Zane of Robinson.
The Clutch Team is led by the other half of Northview’s one-two punch, Macey Timberman; West Vigo’s do-it-all Katelyn Fennell; and North’s Zoe Stewart (being an Indiana All-Star is a pretty reliable way to lead this team).
Speaking of reliable, the rest of this team includes Maycee Antibus of WRV; Brianna Bucher of Bloomfield; Bradie Chambers of Linton; Shaylee Evans and Abby Jo Grupe of Clay City; Adelynn Harris of West Vigo; Kate Littleton of Paris; Haylee Mathas and Kaylee Mathas of Riverton Parke; Kenley Minor and Hannah Ping of South Vermillion; Grace Ramsay of Parke Heritage; Adi Speth of South; Grace Towles of Casey; and Marisa Zane of Robinson.
The good news for Wabash Valley coaches is that the Promising Team looks like the biggest one of these lists, and it’s led by two players I didn’t get to see this year (but should still have many chances to do so): Emma Simpson of Parke Heritage and Elayni Stone of Shakamak.
Others to watch for in the future include Shalane Blakey, Te’Rah Cooley, Ellis Dalton, Josiah Killinger and Carlee Werremeyer-Noble of South; Jordyn Boram, Chase Hammond and Natalie Hardesty of Shakamak; Addie Burns of North Vermillion; Brynlee Clarke, Rachel Rounds and Delaena White of Northview; Taylor Clark, Mazie Mae Hawkins, Vivian Moore, Peighton Smith and Graci Watson of Paris; Cora Cottrell, Mady Crim, Madi Pinion, Ryan Trainer and Rosie Travioli of South Vermillion; Zara Engledow and Libby McFarland of Marshall; Becca Gore and London Hayes of North; Reese Graves and Brynna Walton of WRV; Morgan Griffin, LaNiceon Holman and Lily Ramirez of West Vigo; Jayleigh Inman and Ariel Wright of Riverton Parke; Addillee Jenkins, Cate O’Brien, Andi Perkins and Raegan Ramsay of Parke Heritage; Addy McKee of Linton; Jaeden Mietus of Bloomfield; Samantha Secrest and Shelby Seay of North Central; Elizabeth Shea of Robinson; Ellie Shull of Casey; Lizzy Sinders of Clay City; and Jacie Wilson of Sullivan.
Members of the Unsung Team, by definition, don’t always emerge as captain material, but the more you watch A.J. Campbell of North, Hanna Dawson of Northview, Maci Easton of West Vigo; Carmen Ellis of South; and Avery Wiltermood of Sullivan, the more you realize their importance.
Others who might not be appreciated like they should be include Gracie Adamson and Makayla McAdams of South; Ariana Barker and Mercedes Moore of WRV; Jessica Berry and Natalie Silver of South Vermillion; Taylor Blank of Robinson; Addie Brasier, Harley Field and Taylor Jean of Casey; Katie Buchanan, Brooklyn Eldridge and Grace Jones of Northview; Laura Chastain, Lexi Grindstaff, Kimber Ladson and Kyla Perkinson of Sullivan; Kai Engledow of Marshall; Katie Jones, Grace Scott and Maggie Scott of North Central; Kailyn Kirkling, Kaylee Miller and Macy Tucker of Clay City; Avery Lasecki of West Vigo; Kaylee McCoy of North; Kendall Montgomery, Jennica Sutton and Cloe Vanatti of Riverton Parke; Kinley Moody and Delaney Richardson of Bloomfield; Jalee Webb of Shakamak; Aubrey Wilson of Paris; and Kristen Wood of Parke Heritage.
Captains of the Most Improved Team are a pair of Paris Tigers, Kaitlyn Coombes and Sara Mills, and Presley White of South.
Others who got better include Izzy Avila of WRV; Leonna Benton, Jetta Harmon and Lilly Jensen of North; Mahayla Boram of Shakamak; Lexi Drake of Sullivan; Dakota Fonner and Ozie Magaji of South Vermillion; Jacenyia Godoy of Bloomfield; Rylee Hallatt of Linton; Katelyn Jones of Robinson; Paloma Keller of North Central; Kenzye Knopp of West Vigo; Lulu Koehler of Clay City; Lexi Nowicki and Lilly Steelsmith of Riverton Parke; Hannah O’Brien of Parke Heritage; Tara Pearce of Northview; Olivia Pearman of North Vermillion; Kam Smith of Casey; and Nolee Sollars of Marshall.
Most years, picking captains for the Unselfish Team is also a tough task. Not this season. Aliyah Thuis of Linton was a vital member of two state championship teams, Sydney Maurer of Northview was a glue player for the Knights, and neither made a fuss about it.
More team-first players were Angela Alonso of Shakamak; Hope Boone and Lilli Gaines of North Central; Emily Dawson of Northview; Aubrey Ervin, Hallie Hayes and Payton Strange of North; Alyssa Fellows of Riverton Parke; Lucy List of Robinson; Gracie Lowry of Bloomfield; Alexis Miller and Izzy Wall of Linton; Ashley Sanders and Giselle Vital of Marshall; Savannah Short of Casey; Jade Smith of Parke Heritage; Trinity Tingley of Paris; and Hayley Travioli of South Vermillion.
Robinson’s Lucy List is also the captain of the Lefthanded Team for the sacrifices she made for team success. Her southpaw teammates are Mady Crim, Hannah Ping and Natalie Silver of South Vermillion; Zara Engledow of Marshall; Rylee Hallatt, Addy McKee and Izzy Wall of Linton; Jayleigh Inman and Cloe Vanatti of Riverton Parke; and Peighton Smith of Paris.
