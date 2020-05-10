An unintended consequence of the stories the Tribune-Star sports staff has been using the past several weeks is that more people are seeing and appreciating the "Legends of the Decades" book that our staff produced a few years ago.
There might even be a copy or two still available if someone wants the entire compilation.
There have also been suggestions of a few legends that we may have missed, a couple of which I'll address right now.
In 1982, for example, Terre Haute South finished second in the team standings in wrestling, led by undefeated state champion Jack Effner, state champion Marty Troiani and state place-winner Steve LaFrance. Terre Haute North's Dan Curley may have also placed at the finals, I was told.
I had not recalled this information, but there's a good reason (excuse?) for that: the "real" sports staffs of both the Terre Haute Star and Terre Haute Tribune were on strike at the time, and our replacements (scabs?) may not have been up to speed. (Another reason to support your local journalists.)
I would have guessed that 1982 was the best team performance Terre Haute ever had, but I discovered I would have been wrong about that when I got on the internet. Terre Haute used to be the state hotbed for high school wrestling, with Wiley winning the first two state championships back in the 1920s and with Garfield finishing second to the Red Streaks in the very first tournament.
There was no high school softball in the 1920s, however, or for several decades afterward. The first state tournament conducted by the Indiana High School Athletic Association was in 1985 — Terre Haute South became the first of many Wabash Valley teams to get to the finals in 1987 — and that meant a pretty good group of local players never got to earn varsity letters.
In 1978, a team from Terre Haute Miss Softball America got all the way to the U16 national finals in Chula Vista, Calif., finishing second — leaving open the possibility of several outstanding high school teams that never were.
John Sedwick and Rita and Frank Spitler were coaches for the 1978 team. There is a long list of players who were either on that team or on the ones in the years surrounding 1978. Here's one list, using their maiden names: Elaine Artz, Mary Beth Brown, Eva Carson, Trish Donnelly, Mandy Effner, Tarita Elkins, Katie Gemmecke, Tammy Givens, Amy Heyen, Toni Johnson, Linda Lanke, Dori Myers, Shelly Paulin, Ranee Rathee, Jolee Sedwick, Tina Spangler, Amy Spitler, Penny Spitler, Tracy Sullivan and Paula Wheat.
• Toughen up that schedule — After seeing the recent Daily Top 5 mentioning the future pros that ISU basketball had to contend with in the 1972-73 season, former Terre Haute Star sports staffer and former Andy Amey tax accountant Mike Mardis mentioned Maurice Cheeks as a Sycamore opponent who had an outstanding pro career and I couldn't agree more — although he didn't play against ISU until a few years later.
(Also one of the best ISU opponent interviews I've ever enjoyed.)
Mike also saw Gail Goodrich and the UCLA Bruins when they visited the ISU Arena in December of 1964, when coach John Wooden and the Bruins nipped the Sycamores 112-76. In looking up that score, I noticed that the Sycamore schedule loosened up considerably after that — four nights later they were at Michigan, the same Michigan team (with Cazzie Russell) that finished second (to UCLA) in the 1965 national championship game.
How many small-college teams get to play the top two teams in the country back-to-back?
