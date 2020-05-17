Much to my delight, the personalized and often nostalgic things the Tribune-Star sports staff has had to come up with in the past month or two has spurred some suggestions from our readers.
And while I can't speak for Todd or David, I can tell you that I appreciate the help.
Last week's mention of the 1982 South wrestling team, its second-place team finish and its individual state champions — in back-to-back weights — Marty Troiani and Jack Effner brought back memories for a wrestler from another dominant team who competed against both of those Braves.
Joe Biggs wrestled at 98 pounds in 1977 and at 105 the next three seasons at Brazil, a program he labeled "a powerhouse," and not without reason.
Coached by Jerry Anderson and Larry Stuckey, the Red Devils finished fourth in the state as a team in 1977, fifth in 1979 and seventh in 1978.
The Red Devils had Bobby Proctor, Paul Proctor and Jon Schnurpel competing at the state finals in 1977, with Paul Proctor runner-up at 138 pounds and Schnurpel second at 185.
In 1978, Brazil had a state champion at 177 in Bobby Proctor, and Jeff Karn also competed at the state finals.
And in 1979, Biggs was a state qualifier at 105, joining Randy Romas — Brazil's second consecutive 177-pound state champion — and Brian Shoemaker, who finished second in the state at 138. Brian's son is Brady Shoemaker, who has appeared on these pages a couple of times recently.
Just as the newspaper strike in 1982 obscured the success of South's wrestling program, the 1977-79 Red Devils had the misfortune of sharing the Wabash Valley sports scene with Larry Bird and Terre Haute South basketball. But Brazil was quite a story just the same.
For one thing, the Red Devils achieved what they did without a wrestling room. They practiced in the school cafeteria, which meant the mats had to be assembled before practice and disassembled after practice every day — except when there was a dual meet. Then the Red Devils had to pack their mats and take them two blocks to the junior high, which I remember now had the only gym in town (and an interesting and much used one too; I remember covering a Staunton homecoming game there one season).
We've discussed the winter of 1978, which included a nationwide coal strike and a famous blizzard that often restricted the use of school buildings. During that season, Biggs said, the Red Devils often practiced — sometimes twice a day — at the National Guard Armory. I can only assume that included a lot more movement of wrestling mats.
I would not have wanted to be a student manager for Jerry — who also drove the team bus — and Larry back then.
"The credit for these successes [and there were several undefeated dual-meet seasons] goes to coaches Anderson and Stuckey and the phenomenal support of the Brazil community," Biggs wrote in an email. "Both men were exceptional coaches, leaders and motivators who taught self-discipline and self-sacrifice . . . more importantly, many of the young men I knew from wrestling continue to embody that strong work ethic yet today. Both coaches led by example, accepted no excuses and anything less than 100%, and nurtured that work ethic in each of their athletes."
Biggs, who wrestled for Hanover and qualified for the 1982 NAIA national championships, is now Dr. Joe Biggs, and he was able to run into Effner again a few years later.
While obtaining his doctorate in counseling psychology at Indiana State, he wrote, he was fortunate enough to be able to work out with the ISU wrestling team from 1984-86, the last years of its existence and the last two years of Effner's storied career there.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4277; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808; or by fax at 812-231-4321. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.