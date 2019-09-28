ANDY AMEY: 'Coach Bryant, I play football at Indiana State'

Mike Russell, the former Indiana State safety/center fielder, was nothing if not bold.
In a manic scheme designed by defensive coordinator Doug Kay for coach Jerry Huntsman's Sycamores a little over 50 years ago, Mike — the free safety — lined up within a couple of yards of the line of scrimmage. As did all 11 ISU players.
"Deal with this," was the implied message of what is still my favorite defense ever. And while many opponents obviously tried to deal with it by throwing over the top of it, Mike managed 17 interceptions (and 276 return yards) in three seasons — while still occasionally sacking the quarterback or making other tackles in the opponents' backfield.
But that's not where the bold comes in.
As I mentioned, Mike was also the center fielder — and cleanup hitter — for the Sycamore baseball team. In the spring of 1969, a few months after a 9-1 football season, ISU made a southern baseball trip that included a stop at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Using my considerable influence as sports editor of The Statesman — and being a willing traveler, as you all know — I went along for the ride, and remember we got to Alabama the day before we were scheduled to play the Crimson Tide. We used part of our free time to tour what was then a brand new athletic facility.
The rest of this is hearsay, because I was not that bold. But Mike decided that as long as we were there, he might as well drop in and say hello to the athletic director.
Probably because nobody in Alabama would be crazy enough to walk in on Bear Bryant without an invitation, nobody was there to stop Mike and a few other Sycamores. According to what I was told, Mike introduced himself, told him where he was from and that he also played football, and Bear said, "Nine and one? You guys had a heck of a season last fall."
None of us was surprised that Mike was bold (crazy?) enough to do such a thing, but we were a little impressed that the most famous football coach in America knew about our football team.
Mike's point, 50 years later, is that more people should.
ISU won its last game of the 1967 season 9-7 at Tampa with center/kicker/bass guitar player Timon Kendall providing the decisive field goal. It was considered a big upset over one of the best small-college programs in the country.
In 1968 the Sycamores won their first game, then lost at Akron — even more highly regarded than Tampa — before winning their last eight. In 1969, ISU beat Eastern again, tied Western Kentucky (also highly regarded) on the road, won three more, then lost at Southern Illinois before winning two more. That's a 12-0-1 stretch between Akron and SIU and a 16-2-1 stretch altogether.
Mike thinks something could have been done for a 50th anniversary of that team, whose other members included at various times Terry Ogle, Mike Blackwell, current NFL assistant coach Bobby Turner, Verbie Walder, Jim Brumfield, Jeff Keller, John Knox, Kent Manwaring, the legendary Greg Matafin, Dave Parkhurt and Jesse Ealy. He's also a little curious how his interception total went from 17 (in one ISU media guide) to 16, although he doesn't mind sharing a career record of 17 with a former NFL player (Vencie Glenn).
He may have a point.
I I I
In other football:
• Postseason approaches — Even though it's still nearly 90 degrees outside, high school football teams in Indiana are two-thirds of the way through their regular seasons (and I'm hearing sweaters might finally be necessary this coming Friday).
Vigo County teams have already exceeded their combined win total from last year, and Terre Haute North needs just one more win to allow all of them to improve from 2018. So what does the rest of the season look like?
• Terre Haute North — Their schedule the rest of the way is totally unforgiving, and the illness that cost them a game in the developmental process of quarterback Matt Gauer was not helpful either. Overlook the Patriots at your peril, however, because this seems to be a team capable of a big upset win at any time.
• Terre Haute South — No cupcakes left for the Braves either, but several 50-50 games. And the Conference Indiana championship is still in play if the Braves can beat both Southport and Columbus North. Momentum will be handy — for the Braves and also for the Patriots — with a nasty new sectional alignment to face.
• West Vigo — Like the Braves, the Vikings have a couple of 50-50 games coming up to determine how successful their season eventually becomes. Hard to imagine them not being favored in the WIC crossover game to complete the regular season, then their postseason chances will depend on the draw in a weird new sectional field.
• Northview — The Knights are the on-paper favorite to close out a WIC West championship and earn what looks to be a trip to Trafalgar for the championship game. And if all goes well, they'll be more competitive in their Class 4A sectional than people think (a good draw would help their chances, of course).
Those sectional football pairings will be drawn in two weeks. Here are some other things to note.
• Class 3A — Sullivan is in a new sectional, and if the Golden Arrows are back to where they want to be, they could win it.
• Class 2A — Linton vs. Evansville Mater Dei? The Miners wouldn't mind — especially if the game were to be in Linton — and right now there don't seem to be others in the sectional likely to beat either one.
• Class A — Parke Heritage and North Vermillion meet this week, probably for the Wabash River Conference champion (there may be people tailgating in Cayuga already), and they'll probably meet again in a game that will probably determine their sectional too. South Putnam, still with a shot at the WIC West as its smallest member, could be a postseason dark horse.
North Central is probably not going to be a repeat sectional winner, but the right draw could get the Thunderbirds a win or two in postseason play.
I I I
Finally, a basketball note:
• Thanks, coach — I was doing Statesman work at ISU throughout most of the Gordon Stauffer years as men's basketball coach too, during which time the school paper financed trips to Memphis, New Orleans and Las Vegas in the same month back in 1970 (remember, I like to travel). Many of the details in the story about Stauffer's death that ran in Friday's Tribune-Star were available because I was at the Las Vegas Invitational (and saw the memorable Las Vegas Sun headline, "Short Sycamores win tournament" the next morning).
Barely.
The way things worked back then was that the Statesman sent money to the ISU athletic department, where assistant athletic director (Joe MacIsaac at that time) would make travel arrangements for me.
The day after Christmas in 1970, I met the team at the airport here, only to discover there was no ticket waiting for me.
A lot of coaches would have understandably said something like, "Tough break. See you when we get back." Stauffer whipped out his American Express card and booked my flight and accomodations on the spot.
I was grateful and more than a little nervous, and said something like, "Coach, I hope you can get your money back." Stauffer, perhaps not MacIsaac's biggest fan, said "Oh, don't worry. I'll get it back."
And a day or so later I was standing in line behind Joe DiMaggio waiting to speak to the concierge at the Desert Inn.
