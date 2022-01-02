ANDY AMEY: Classic was great; ready for another one

I may not have this timed perfectly, but it's approximately 51 weeks until the next First Financial Wabash Valley Classic basketball tournament/reunion.
Was this past one the best yet? I don't remember a year when there were four better teams in it, and maybe I should say five because I can hear the Northview Knights clearing their throats. And there were plenty of heart-stopping finishes, even though I covered back-to-back games in which at one time the scores were 37-4 and 25-2. Hopefully those three or four days of play spurs several of the participating teams to postseason successes in a couple of months.
Whether or not the teams boosted themselves upward won't be determined for a couple of weeks, but several players certainly did. Terre Haute North's Chris Owens continued to make himself more and more valuable to the Patriots, Cloverdale may have added a seventh player to its short rotation thanks to the performance of Noah Betz (and during the wrong side of one of those blowouts), and Bloomfield's Hank Skomp took advantage of a teammate's injury to show the Cardinal fans that he can be a scorer when he needs to be.
Here are a few other things I noticed.
• Might as well get there early — I was scurrying around Monday morning, needing to be at the gym in time for the 10 a.m. game between Northview and Terre Haute North, and was frustrated by slow-moving traffic ahead of me (members of my family will be chiming in with, "Gee, that almost never happens"). One car in front of me had Illinois plates and a large red "M" on it.
Got inside and yes, there were a considerable number of Marshall fans there before the 10 a.m. tipoff — and if you've forgotten the first day's schedule, Marshall played the 8:30 p.m. game.
As usual, however, those fans could have been greeted by South Vermillion scorekeeper Lynn Branz, who arrived at 8:55 a.m. The Wildcats' game that day was at 7 p.m.
• Speaking of early — I thought for most of the week that coach Tom Brannan and his Casey team got the most unfortunate draw (and I hear the Knights dissenting again).
The Warriors played the 11:30 game on the first day — 10:30 Illinois time — with a long bus ride to get here. And when they didn't win that opener against Parke Heritage, they were doomed to an even earlier start the following day and, as it turned out, the day after that.
My sympathy was a little misplaced, however. Casey rose up and got a big win over Terre Haute South on that final day and ended its tournament on a successful note.
• Basketball in the 21st century — Linton's Joey Hart (the player, not the coach) was the epitome of modern basketball in at least one Classic game, when every basket he scored was either a dunk or a 3-pointer.
If Hart had the most dunks in the tournament, Joel Gooch of Parke Heritage may have had the two that were closest together (maybe a minute apart). And Northview's Braden Allen had the best possible response to a missed dunk, turning into arguably the best player on the floor for the remainder of that game.
The most style points on my scoresheet, though, went to Cloverdale's Kyle Thomas, who on a two-on-one fast break got a lob from teammate Levi Hilton, caught the ball in his right hand well above the rim and threw down. To prove it was no fluke, the same pair duplicated the feat in the Clovers' next game.
I heard through the grapevine that another player in uniform — who didn't play last week — is also dunking in practice, and I hope that's good news.
• Favorite defense — I've always been a fan of the 1-3-1 zone, something Joe Hart used with great effectiveness back a generation or two ago when he had a lot of long-armed players at Union (Dugger). So when Linton used a 1-3-1 during its comeback against Bloomfield, I asked Joey Hart (the coach this time) whether it was his 1-3-1 or his dad's 1-3-1.
"It's Braden's 1-3-1," Hart answered, pointing out that the nuances that 6-foot-5 sophomore Braden Walters added to that defense is what made it so effective.
• Lookalikes — This is a bittersweet season for me, because Shakamak's Coy Gilbert will be graduating and there are apparently no more Gilbert brothers to follow Coy and his older brother Lane. Both have been favorites of mine because of their hustle, their competitiveness and their unselfishness.
Edgewood's Caden Huttenlocker would have felt right at home in the Gilbert family, I'm guessing, and he and Coy even look a little bit alike. Part of that is hairstyling, or lack of same. It appears they both take about the same time on personal grooming that I do, but for opposite reasons.
No tournament hair prizes this year, however. Too many candidates.
• Enjoy it while you can — As good as Bloomfield and Parke Heritage are right now, they both could get a lot better by state tournament time.
The Cardinals have two players who were potential starters who still haven't played this season because of offseason surgeries, but both might be back before long.
And the Wolves, who had more starters on the bench in their final Classic game than were on the floor, will be getting all (but one?) of them back as well. Christian Johnson promised "two weeks" until his return when I talked to him last Monday, which I'm interpreting as one more week to go now.
• Character counts — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes presents a Character Award each year to one player among the 16 teams, and this year it went to Brady Koosman of Cloverdale.
• Glaring error — In the preview section for the Classic, someone (OK, it was me) mentioned that Robinson was the only team in the tournament that had won its last game of the season, meaning a state championship.
Joey Hart, Rich Schelsky and Brannan were too nice to mention during the week that they had teams that won their last games without winning a state championship. Hart's Linton Miners and Schelsky's Parke Heritage Wolves were left hanging when the 2020 postseason was canceled in Indiana (they might have played each other in the semistate) and Brannan's Casey Warriors didn't lose to anybody after their first game last spring in a shortened campaign that didn't have a postseason. The Warriors won their last 11 games by an average of more than 24 points per game.
