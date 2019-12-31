Let the countdown begin. It's only 51 1/2 weeks until the 2020 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, and I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one already looking forward to that.
Let's review for a moment what we were treated to in the last few days: 28 games, 18 of which decided by 10 points or less; five others that were very much up for grabs at the end of the third quarter; and five one-sided contests. Sorry to be the jinx, but I covered three of those five in the latter category and even one of those — the fifth-place game between Northview and Casey — got interesting after it didn't look like it would for a half.
Yes, Terre Haute North won again, but that doesn't mean it was a boring outcome. Much like the heroes in the Star Wars franchise, the Patriots faced seemingly impossible odds yet — spoiler alert! — came out on top. Plenty of reason to watch, in other words.
(And if you tally the number of coaches from the other 15 teams who will tell you they were a play or two away from being where the Patriots were on Monday night, you'd need the fingers on both hands and probably a toe or two. Yes, it was that close.)
Because of the competitiveness of the entire tournament, fans were treated to the best 10 a.m. third-day game ever — Parke Heritage, unbeaten going into the tournament, against a Robinson team that lost three times by a total of 11 points — and probably the best 10 a.m. second-day game too (Parke Heritage-Marshall, two previously unbeaten teams battling to stay alive in the consolation bracket).
In fact, as South Vermillion scorekeeper and traditional early arriver Lynn Branz can tell you, getting there by 10 a.m. was necessary, because all the best games seemed to happen early. The top half of the bracket was loaded, and four of its eight teams won trophies on Monday.
Here are some other observations:
• The Group of Death — When the pairings were drawn for the 2014 World Cup, the U.S. men were in a foursome given that name since they and the other three teams — Portugal, Germany and Ghana — were all potential contenders.
An even tougher foursome was drawn for the high school basketball teams in Game 3 and Game 4 on the first day of the Classic: unbeaten Sullivan, unbeaten Marshall, unbeaten Parke Heritage and Northview. Three of the trophies Monday came from that group, and Parke Heritage — Rich Schelsky would definitely in the one-or-two-plays group — didn't get one only because one of those four teams had to start 0-2.
• Tough job — Picking the all-tournament team was tough enough that no starters from the championship team were on it (balance is good) and three players who averaged more than 20 points per game — Brayden Childress of Robinson and Kyle Thomas and Nolan Kelley of Cloverdale — weren't on it (maybe because their teams didn't make the fourth day).
Thomas, incidentally, gets the award for best hoodie. Remember the Clovers' color scheme, and his shirt said, "I've got the green light." I didn't look to see if Kelley has one of those too, although he probably should.
• Possibly a record — In the last 1.5 seconds of the Robinson-South Vermillion game on Thursday, there were five timeouts (and one in-bounds play that flummoxed the clock operator).
• Character Counts — The annual award presented by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes went to Northview's Tyler Hess.
• They've been in the weight room — It was almost warm enough for beach bods early in the tournament, and a couple of players — Childress and Marshall's Ethan Harper— were trim and ripped and ready to go. Edgewood's Coleman Sater, who — like Linton's Kip Fougerousse and Josh Pyne — has a future in baseball, appeared to have done leg presses every day since last December.
And Sullivan sophomore Randy Kelley has beefed up since last year too, to somewhere in the 140-pound range.
• Hair game — Edgewood traditionally has a player with a notable hairstyle, current Indiana reserve Cooper Bybee among the trend-setters in that regard, and Sater held up the Mustangs' reputation this year. West Vigo also represented, with Skyler Page joining Sean Roberts and Zion Stephens.
• What will they wear Saturday? — Thanks to being the first team drawn for the tournament pairings, North's Patriots were the visiting team throughout the tournament, wearing their blue uniforms on their own court. With a tough home game coming up this weekend against Plainfield . . .?
