Remember a few days ago, when I was bemoaning my lack of foresight in not booking Hulman Center for a girls high school basketball matchup between Paris and Linton?
Turns out what I actually meant was a doubleheader — the other game being the Linton boys against Parke Heritage. We can call that the Class 2A state championship game, because I’m pretty sure the survivor of that game would have no trouble at all against Fort Wayne Blackhawk and 6-foot-10 Caleb Furst. That’s my story and, unfortunately, there’s no way to prove me wrong.
A Wabash Valley state champion would have been a fitting conclusion to one of the most enjoyable boys basketball seasons I’ve had quite a while. But not having an official state champion doesn’t diminish that enjoyment one bit.
Why? Because I’ve never liked so many teams at the same time. First Financial Wabash Valley Classic? All 16, which made for four days of fun. If I’d seen more teams, I probably would have had even more favorites, because that’s the way the season was. If there were any games this year I wasn’t looking forward to covering, it was only because there might have been another game that night in which two of my other favorites were playing.
(Full disclosure: Todd Golden got to cover the two Conference Indiana games against Bloomington South.)
So if anyone thinks the upcoming Amey Awards are based on favoritism, they are entirely correct.
Any of the kids on the Clutch Team would have made worthy captains, but I’m going to stop with three: Kip Fougerousse of Linton, Kevin Palmer of Sullivan and Caleb Swearingen of Northview.
The other candidates are Brayden Childress and Kade Lassen of Robinson; Tanner Denham of White River Valley; Lincoln Hale of Linton; Cordell Hanes of Terre Haute South; Brandon Hazzard of Riverton Parke; Mason Hutchings of Paris; Nolan Kelley and Kyle Thomas of Cloverdale; Randy Kelley of Sullivan; Sean Roberts of West Vigo; Ethan Rogers of Clay City; Turner Royal of Bloomfield; Dalton Sturm of Terre Haute North; Bryton Suggs of North Central; and Daniel Tingley of Marshall.
Plenty of candidates for captaincy of the Competitors Team showed up too, but one name has stood out in my mind since late December: Noah Livingston of Casey.
His teammates are Dane Andrews and Kaleb Hannahs of West Vigo; Pierson Barnes and B.J. Hopton of Riverton Parke; Cade Bryan and Brevin Cooper of Northview; Jesse Burdick and Jadon Wallace of Marshall; Caden Cannon, Jacob LaFary and Nate Owens of Clay City; Griffin Comer and Daonta Wade of South; Connor Davis and Logan White of Parke Heritage; Matt Gauer and Nolan White of North; Coy Gilbert, Damon Kesler and Devin Stienstra of Shakamak; Brice Gilman and Connor VanLannen of South Vermillion; Garrett King of Paris; Jackson Shake of Sullivan; Ethan Watson and Colby West of North Vermillion; and Tyler Young of North Central.
For the Most Improved Team, however, there are four captains. Ethan Harper of Marshall kept getting better because of obvious hard work (would love to have seen him play linebacker), Case Lautenschlager of West Vigo is approaching star status and Amariyae Wilson of South got so good that I learned how to pronounce and even spell (although I still double check) his first name. And Caleb Frady of Linton was just about ready to show his value against some tall postseason opponents when his last few games were yanked away.
Also getting better were Hunter Adams of Clay City; Braden Allen of South Vermillion; Alex Atkinson, Jacob Bolenbaugh and Hayden Gilstrap of Riverton Parke; T.J. Baker, Cortez Hanes and Kapil Reddy of South; Colin Branson, Dawson Dallape, Jackson Hills and Caleb Patrick of Casey; Conor Breneman, Zach Farnham and Jude Sullivan of Paris; Eli Crites and Jadon Rogers of White River Valley; Mark Gill, Brady Koosman, Nate Nees and Walker Sims of Cloverdale; Baylin Graf and Luke Oliphant of Bloomfield; Sawyer Hoalt and Nick Weber of Robinson; Imare Holman, Gabe Newhouse and Skyler Page of West Vigo; Dylan Ingle, Mahki Johnson and Caden Mason of North; Ethan Keown of Marshall; J.T. O’Brien of Parke Heritage; Devyn Robertson of Linton; Rocco Roshel of Sullivan; Tyler Vivian of Shakamak; and Gage Wheaton of North Central.
When a star in one sport accepts being a role player in another that earns him a valued spot on the Unselfish Team. A player who allows a younger sibling to get more recognition is another lead-pipe cinch. All these captains fit the first requirement, one of them fits both. They are Ethan Burgess of West Vigo, Luke Cook and Lance Rees of Marshall, Anthony Garzolini of South Vermillion, Trey Goodman of Linton, Logan Harrison and Garrett Lawson of Riverton Parke, Noble Johnson and Austin Petrillo of Parke Heritage, Ethan Knott of North, Coy Landrum of Paris and Bryce Patterson of Clay City.
Pretty sure 12 captains is a record, BTW.
Their selfless teammates are Keaton Allen, Brayden Harkrider and Chance Mullinix of Riverton Parke; Luis Bandeira and Carter Hostetter of White River Valley; Jared Bowers and Dustin Creech of Paris; Jeremiah Brooks of North Central; Trystan Bush and Isiah Edwards of North Vermillion; Parker Crossley, Peyton Hawkins and Isaac Wanninger of South Vermillion; Jaylen Crull and Lorenzo Tassi of Parke Heritage; Noah Cumming of Bloomfield; Tray Dickison and Nick Jones of Cloverdale; Mason Gibson of Northview; Clayton Hines and Noah Seidensticker of Clay City; Trey Huisinga of Casey; Jake May of Shakamak; Dylan Smith of Linton; Elijah Strode of Marshall; and Tyler Vaughn of South.
Players on the Unsung Team are usually found (if you look very hard) guarding the other team’s best player, or blocking out on the boards, or setting screens, or making the crucial pass. My favorites of those players this winter were captains Chase Ashcraft of Cloverdale, John Gould of Shakamak, Tyler Hess of Northview and Kaleb Thrasher of Sullivan.
Their teammates are Brylan Apholone, Jaden Thomas and Brayden Turner of South; J.R. Brinkerhoff of Paris; Robbie Cheatham, Riley Ferguson and Anthony Wood of Parke Heritage; Noah Crosley and Mark Hankins of North; Cody Curtis, Trevor Hadley and James Roberts of North Central; Ethan Dean and Cam Ross of Bloomfield; Andrew Ellett and Joe Records of White River Valley; Brevon Fulford and Nick Kinnett of Shakamak; Anthony Garzolini, Jaxon Mullins, John Piper and Eli Royal of South Vermillion; Carson Gettle of Northview; Jeffrey Goble and Ethan Shidler of Robinson; Will Hosselton of Casey; Ethan Kesler and Zion Stephens of West Vigo; Will King, Gabe Pirtle and Christian Simpson of Sullivan; Josh Pyne and Brady Smith of Linton; and Ben Ross and Jacob Shaffner of Marshall.
The sky’s-the-limit captain of the Promising Team, Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage, is a captain all by himself.
Others with bright futures are Ian Beaver and Trenton Broderick of West Vigo; Bryson Carpenter and Nas McNeal of North; Brayson Chrysler, Rece Overbeck, Jackson Parcel and Thor Stepina of Casey; DeShawn Clark of North Central; Drew Cook, Joey Hart and Drew Smith of Linton; Ethan DeHart, Jacob Fowler and Christian Roembke of Northview; Carter Edney, Landon Naylor, Owen Norman and Dalton Thomas of North Vermillion; Joel Gooch of Parke Heritage; Guyler Gorby and Carson Jernigan of Shakamak; Wesley Jackson of Robinson; Amari Richardson of South; Christopher Royal and Ryan Schulte of Bloomfield; and Lucas Uselman of South Vermillion.
My Left-handed Team captains are a player who plays like I would have if I’d been quite a bit taller, A.J. Cox of Casey, and a player who wasn’t left-handed in basketball but will be (we hope) in baseball, Logan Harrison of Riverton Parke (shades of Traci Ball and Daria Weitekamp).
Their teammates are Ethan Burgess of West Vigo, Ethan DeHart of Northview, Carson Jernigan of Shakamak, Rece Overbeck of Casey, Lance Rees of Marshall, Ethan Shidler of Robinson and Dylan Smith of Linton.
