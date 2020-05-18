Much like the powerful Brazil wrestlers, Terre Haute's emerging high school swimmers found it hard to get recognition in the late 1970s which, in retrospect, were a glamorous and exciting time for sports fans of both high school and Indiana State University teams.
Finding a shovel to dig up the gems for this particular column was inspired by an email — and keep those coming, folks — suggesting I look into the 1976 Terre Haute North sectional swim champions.
Keep in mind that North and Terre Haute South opened their doors in the fall of 1971, and I haven't found any evidence of there being high school swim teams in town before that. Aspiring swimmers had the Terre Haute Aquatic Club and the Elks Club, and that was pretty much all there was.
But there were pools in the new buildings — West Vigo added a pool of its own when its middle school was built prior to the 1974-75 season — and some excellent coaches (Dave Cooper at West Vigo, Glen Miller at North and Chick Newell at South) to get teams started.
"Glen would go down to Bloomington and film IU's practices," said Randy Jensen, a former swim coach and now director of the Vigo County Aquatic Center. "He would get videos and drills [from the Hoosiers, who at that time were coached by legendary Doc Counsilman and included athletes like Mark Spitz] and he'd have us do the same drills they were doing."
Those drills were not particularly easy, recalled Jensen, a sophomore on the 1976 team.
Not that many schools had swimming at that time either — the first state championship meet wasn't until 1970 — so the Vigo County schools were usually in a sectional with the schools from Montgomery County and Putnam County. And in 1976, South was the sectional host — the only time a boys sectional took place in Terre Haute until 2017.
Jensen remembers that sectional for being a closely contested one, and for he and his teammates getting their first look at something that's commonplace now. A relay team from Crawfordsville qualified for the finals on Thursday, then came back shaved down head to toe on Saturday and won. "We thought they were crazy," Jensen recalled.
But the Patriots, shaven or not, were ready and won the first swim sectional by a Terre Haute boys team. Brian Marshall won breaststroke, the 400 freestyle relay team of Kevin Carpenter, Marshall, Bruce Wright and Mark Cantin also won, John Nichols added some key points and — as was already becoming a tradition — the Patriots dominated diving.
Miller still helps coach the Rose-Hulman divers, and he'd coached a state finalist in 1975 in Scott Cunning (who, 45 years later, stills hold the North record for an 11-dive score). Cunning had graduated, but Ed Downing won the 1976 sectional and Patriot teammates Victor Williams and Steve Phillips placed third and fourth.
The sectional win started quite a streak for the Patriots. According to Indiana High School Athletic Association records it was the first of six sectional championships in seven years, and the Patriots have since won five more.
The other Vigo County teams were making their presence felt too, however. The only Terre Haute points in the 1976 state meet were scored by the Braves, apparently by sophomore Allen Hayne (who won both backstroke and individual medley in the sectional meet). And West Vigo had a backstroker of its own, Pat Mackey, who reached the state finals in 1978 (and might have won it, Cooper will tell you, if he'd had a little less integrity; leading in the final turn, Mackey went back to retouch because he felt he'd failed to do so on his flip turn).
Hayne moved to Lafayette after that season and competed in other state finals for Jeff's Bronchos. But another South sophomore in 1976, on the girls team, was Mara Hagan, who set many school records and in 1978 became the only Terre Haute swimmer to win a state mental attitude award.
Hayne and Hagen reunited at college. "She tells us she thought he was cocky [when they were both in high school at South]," said West Vigo volleyball coach Casey Lee, one of the couple's three volleyball-playing daughters, this week.
