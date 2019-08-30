Andrews sets school record as West Vigo torches Athenians

They weren’t all picturesque bombs, but West Vigo’s Dane Andrews still found a way to throw seven touchdown passes.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback broke Dennis Leek’s 1970 school record of six and led the Vikings to a 45-18 dismantling of visiting Crawfordsville in high school football Friday night at Jay Barrett Field.
Four of Andrews’ TD aerials went to senior Brandon Stroud, two went to junior Zander Wilbur and one went to senior Kaleb Hannahs.
Andrews finished with 314 yards passing. Six of his scoring tosses came in the first half.
“I’m very happy with the offensive line who gave Dane a ton of time,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb told the Tribune-Star afterward. “Dane did a great job of finding several receivers ... and there were great effort by the receivers for some phenomenal catches and runs after the catch.”
Andrews capped off the Vikings’ first possession with a forward underhand toss to Wilbur, who turned it into an 18-yard touchdown. West Vigo’s other score in the first quarter came on a 10-yard TD toss from Andrews to Stroud. A Jarrell Sholar interception of Crawfordsville QB Cale McCarty helped maintain the shutout.
The home team exploded for 26 points in the second period, building a 38-6 lead by halftime. Andrews’ touchdown passes in that frame were caught by Stroud (28 yards), Hannahs (25 yards), Stroud again (15 yards) and Stroud one more time (33 yards as he fought off a defender in the left corner of the end zone).
In between, Crawfordsville managed its first TD of the night — a 6-yard pass from McCarty to Arrick Berry.
A scoreless third period somewhat silenced the crowd, then another score by the visitors cut the West Vigo advantage to 38-12. But a shovel pass to Wilbur for another 18-yard score enabled Andrews to break Leek’s long-standing record and put a smile on the home supporters’ faces.
Through two games, both West Vigo victories, Andrews has 12 TD passes. The school record for a season is 19 set by Bob Woolley in 1971.
Crawfordsville 0 6 0 12 —18
West Vigo 12 26 0 7 —45
WV — Wilbur 18 pass from Andrews (kick failed), 8:29 1Q
WV — Stroud 10 pass from Andrews (kick failed), 4:52 1Q
WV — Stroud 28 pass from Andrews (Burson kick), 9:50 2Q
WV — Hannahs 25 pass from Andrews (kick blocked), 5:37 2Q
WV — Stroud 15 pass from Andrews (Burson kick), 3:36 2Q
C — Berry 6 pass from McCarty (kick blocked), 1:54 2Q
WV — Stroud 33 pass from Andrews (kick failed), 1:18 2Q
C — Allen 10 run (kick failed), 8:25 4Q
WV — Wilbur 18 pass from Andrews (Burson kick), 6:35 4Q
C — McCarty 2 run (kick failed), 5:43 4Q
C WV
First downs 14 23
Rushes-yards 36-125 23-79
Passing yards 177 314
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-2 17-23-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 6-35
Return yards 39 88
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Punts-avg 6-27.7 3-32.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — Crawfordsville, McCarty 15-27-2 177. West Vigo, Andrews 17-23-1 314.
RUSHING — Crawfordsville, Allen 17-97, McCarty 14-26, Pendleton 1-2, Fields 4-0. West Vigo, Gabbard 3-44, Sholar 7-36, G.McCalister 6-20, Lowe 3-2, Andrews 4-(-23).
RECEIVING — Crawfordsville, Martin 4-56, Scott 4-58, Fields 2-28, Berry 2-12, Hernandez 1-14, Allen 1-8, Hortin 1-1. West Vigo, Hannahs 5-122, Stroud 5-91, Wilbur 4-75, Lowe 2-24, Sholar 1-2.
Next — West Vigo (2-0) will play next Friday at Greencastle. Crawfordsville (0-2) will visit Western Boone that same night.
