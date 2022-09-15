Anders takes advantage of his one chance to lift Patriots

In soccer, it's not the chances you make, it's the chances you take.
Terre Haute South afforded Terre Haute North striker Wil Anders, the Patriots' 26-goal scorer, very little in the way of chances.
But once the North senior got the ball in a position to score? He dispatched the Braves with an assassin's ruthlessness.
On a North counter-attack with 34:09 left in the match, Anders got the ball on the left side after Nate Anders had won the ball from the Braves. The elder Anders buried a left-footed shot from about 15 yards into the right corner and that goal was enough for the Patriots to claim a 1-0 triumph on Thursday at North.
North won The Cup trophy for the first time since 2020 when — guess who? — Anders scored the game-winner.
Anders' goal was against the run of play, and indeed, the run of play for most of the match. South controlled possession and had more shots and corners, but the Braves couldn't find the breakthrough. North did ... and Wil Anders was just waiting for an opportunity he knew he could take advantage of.
"I finally saw my through ball! I've been waiting for it all season. Tonight, I found it. It was the only good chance I had the whole game and I'm glad I scored it," Wil Anders said.
The match was very much a case of which past Cup-winning striker would find an opening. Grant Esper, whose late goal won the Cup for South in 2021, was a presence the Patriots had to account in his central forward role.
Esper had some chances, mostly late when he was dropped back a bit to receive more service, but the Patriots did a good job to pack the middle and take away most of the Braves' high-percentage opportunities. Though South had a 21-11 edge in shots, only four were on-goal and one more hit the elbow of the crossbar and the post.
"We've got four seniors in the back [Benji McCullough, Evan Poynter, Javien Brooks, Trey Wallace] and they play with confidence. We just had to be patient and not to be too spectacular. We just had to be efficient," North coach Tony Guevara said.
For South, it was a frustrating evening. It was irritating enough before Anders scored, but South created more chances when it was chasing the game, but there was no salvation.
"We kind of went through this scenario two years ago and Wil beat on the same kind of ball late in the game. We knew it would be tough to shut him down the whole game," South coach John Stephens said.
The first half was cagey. There were a combined three shots on goal between the two teams. South's 6-0 edge in first-half corners signaled their edge in possession, but there was little produced from it. North threatened to score even less as the teams played to a scoreless draw at the break.
The same pattern seemed to be playing out in the second half until the Patriots finally got a high-percentage chance. Nate Anders won the ball on the left side near midfield and sent a through-ball to Wil Anders for his goal.
Once it got the lead, North could sag back even more than it already was to absorb South's pressure.
"Our defense is so solid. With Benjamin [McCullough] and Evan [Poynter] back there? No one can score on them when they're at their very best and they were tonight," Wil Anders said.
At first? South (5-7, 0-4) tried for the equalizer via Esper and Omar Vega through the middle, but it was for naught. Then? Mason Ham got very busy on the right wing. Ham had the best shot at a South equalizer as he pulverized a 25-yard shot that met the elbow of the crossbar and post with 14:25 left.
For the final minutes, it was Ham and Talan Carton who had the best chances for the Braves. They combined for five shots in the final minutes, but only one had to be saved by North goalkeeper Ridge Holder. Carton had one decent chance sail high and another header sailed wide.
"We've had games like this where we struggle to finish, we out-possess and out-shoot, but we can't put the ball in the net. This one will be a tough one for the boys," Stephens said.
For North? Winning the Cup is big, but it also has bigger fish to fry. The Patriots (9-2-1, 2-1-1) want to keep the momentum going both in Conference Indiana play and for the postseason to come.
"Our kids have big hearts. We've got a good record right now and we want to keep going strong. We didn't play our best tonight, but it shows the heart they have. They kept playing and kept fighting and they pulled through," Guevara said.
