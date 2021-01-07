ANDY AMEY: High school player movement becoming a way of life

The furor has never really died down about Lawrence North winding up with the two tallest high school basketball players in Terre Haute history.
Greg Oden at least got to be a No. 1 pick in the National Basketball Association draft — and won three state championships with Mike Conley and the Wildcats — but the move didn’t help Reicina Russell at all.
When the younger Dexter Shouse also became a Wildcat just a few years ago, however, there wasn’t as much of a stink raised. And now, among Wabash Valley high school teams, player movement is hardly out of the ordinary.
Contributions of several transfers were noticeable at the recent Wabash Valley Classic, so the Tribune-Star decided to seek some reaction.
The response? Mostly crickets.
Texts were sent (yes, I’m slowly crawling into the 21st Century) to 15 boys basketball coaches. As I was sending them out, I was trying to determine how many of those 15 had been affected by adding transfers or by players transferring from their program to other schools — or both.
Going through rosters in my head, I came up with just five schools who hadn’t been affected by an addition or a subtraction (there are also additions by subtraction, but I am not enough of a mind reader to put a number on those). And here’s what I learned.
First, my number was low. I had thought North Vermillion and White River Valley were unaffected, but it turns out both have players this season who came from other programs. The three I’m thinking about that didn’t have transfers added or subtracted are Clay City, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion, for whatever that’s worth.
Second, the outcry was muted, to say the least. Just four of the 15 responded, one of whom simply said, “I don’t think you want my two cents. It’s very bad and very vulgar.”
So there’s a little bit of sensitivity about the situation — that comment came from a coach who has had players both coming and going, by the way — but here are the other comments I got.
“We have a couple freshman transfers from Georgetown-Ridge Farm (Ill.) this year,” said North Vermillion coach Cody Wright, thus crossing the Falcons off my original list. “One is starting for us and another is giving us valuable minutes.
“I know transfers from Illinois to other Indiana schools have made a huge impact to already successful teams,” Wright added. “You can’t blame the kids for wanting to transfer simply because there could be thousands of dollars of missed scholarship opportunities and many missed memories, especially for the senior players.”
Yes, a trip downstate by Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois would not be met with wild applause right now.
“It’s just a different day and age,” texted Linton coach Joey Hart. “We have gained five kids in the past 11 years as high school transfers. Two of those were due to Union (Dugger) closing. We have also lost kids and have had to compete against them.
“Parents have choices now,” Hart added. “I can never fault a parent for trying to do what is best for their child. I support student-athletes who have left our program and student-athletes who have come to us. We are here for the kids.”
The last response came from North Central coach Vance Edmondson.
“I think we are seeing more transfers everywhere, not just in high school,” he said. “The NCAA even has a portal for student-athletes to make the transfer easier.
“I have gained kids and lost kids due to transfer,” Edmondson said. “We have supported those student-athletes whether they are coming to us or leaving us. Parents want what is best for their child and that may be smaller class sizes and, right now, in-person learning during the pandemic. It has to be a good fit for the student-athlete. After all, that’s why we are here.”
If there were opposing viewpoints, I didn’t hear about them.
The instances cited by Cody and Vance are among the reasons I’ve heard for transfers this particular year, and frankly I’m on the kids’ side in both cases. I also know of one transfer that took place reportedly because the school the athlete went to offered a sport that his original school didn’t (obviously not basketball), and I haven’t gotten a confirmation yet that a transfer this week happened, maybe also for non-basketball reasons. I’m also aware of one athlete who transferred once, then transferred back to his original school after a year.
I’m pretty naive for my age, but I’m aware that my first respondent is not the only coach who isn’t happy about the state of affairs — even though no other coaches complained. But apparently it’s a state of affairs that will continue.
