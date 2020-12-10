Described as "a quiet warrior" by West Vigo wrestling coach Scott Rohrbach, senior Johnathan Otte has reached the semistate level of the past three IHSAA state tournaments.
Making it four straight trips would be nice, but qualifying for his first state finals in Indianapolis would be even sweeter for the Vikings' current 145-pounder.
"We're hoping he punches his ticket this season and gets to Bankers Life [Fieldhouse, where the state finals will take place in February]," Rohrbach told the Tribune-Star. "He's a good kid. He's a hard-working kid. He comes from a great family."
Rohrbach said he's watched young Otte "grow up in that wrestling room."
"He's been wrestling with my son [Seth] since they've been 3, 4 years old [for the Team Green youth squad]," the Vikings' coach recalled. "I watched him wrestle in diapers and I've watched him grow into the man that he's become."
On Wednesday, Otte raised his 2020-21 record to 2-1 by pinning his Terre Haute North opponent in 2 minutes, 59 seconds while already ahead 13-0 in points. He also won his weight class in the Vigo County three-way championships last Friday at Terre Haute South.
Although West Vigo lost to the host Patriots 39-30 Wednesday, Otte sees a bright future for himself and the Vikings . . . if certain things happen to make up for the lack of mat time he received over the summer and fall because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"It set me back a lot," admitted Otte, who remains determined. "I still want to go to the state finals and get better as a wrestler."
"We went into Christmas break last year having 27 matches [counting summer club competitions]," Rohrbach added. "This year, we'll have five."
Otte, who hasn't decided if he'll go to college to play soccer or wrestle or neither next year, said he is stronger and knows more moves than in previous seasons. But he had hoped to get in more off-season practice to increase his chances of achieving his state-finals goal.
"I just need to work harder and perfect everything," he pointed out, shrugging off the slight adversity.
Rohrbach said Otte's specialty on the mat in maintaining control from the top position.
"He's a bull rider," the veteran West Vigo coach explained. "He looks like a cowboy out there."
That's all fine and dandy, but what about the team letting close matches against Greencastle and North slip away in December?
"We just need to get up in that [wrestling] room and really take things seriously and start excelling," Otte emphasized. "We need to really focus on our wrestling and not have distractions, just really focus. That's the thing we're lacking, just focusing on getting better every day."
Otte knows the Vikings' next match won't get any easier as they'll welcome Terre Haute South — which captured the county team title last week — to the Jim Mann Green Dome on Tuesday. Otte's foe is likely to be the familiar Alex Rose, whom he decisioned 11-1 in the county championship match at 145.
"I think it'll be a good match," Otte said of the possible rematch. "I just gotta wrestle my style."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.