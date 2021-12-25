One of the Wabash Valley's biggest high school football rivalries produced a big share of the All-Wabash Valley team selected by the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association.
And if you're wondering just how good this team is, Indiana's leading passer in yards per game, Covington's Alan Karrfalt, is merely an honorable-mention selection behind first-team quarterbacks Anthony Garzolini of South Vermillion and Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage, offensive at-large first-teamer Hunter Gennicks of Linton and second-team quarterback Rowdy Adams of Sullivan.
Gennicks and Rowdy Adams are involved in the rivalry that was previously mentioned, Linton vs. Sullivan, and those two teams combined for 13 all-star selections.
The Miners lead all teams with seven all-stars, two of them — Gennicks and linebacker Gabe Eslinger — on the first team and offensive lineman Aiden Giles, tight end Drew Smith, defensive lineman Wrigley Franklin, defensive back Kaulin Padgett and punter Jaydan Miller on the second team.
Sullivan has six all-stars, including four first-teamers. First-teamers for the Golden Arrows are tight end Jackson Hills, defensive lineman Jack Ridgway, defensive at-large player William Newby and kicker Giuseppe Leone. Sullivan's two second-teamers are Rowdy Adams and receiver Luke Adams, two of the Arrows' set of triplets.
Another team with six representatives is Terre Haute South, the Braves represented by first-teamers Josh Cottee (running back), Trey Herrin (offensive line), Austin Dalton (defensive line) and Mekhi Moore (linebacker) and second-teamers Alex Rose (defensive back) and Ashton Hayne (kicker).
Northview, which had its best season ever in terms of postseason advancement, had five representatives and all were on the first team: linebacker Braxton Sampson, offensive lineman Gabe Stockrahm, receiver Vinny Bonomo, running back Donavin Cherry and defensive back Easton Morgan.
Terre Haute North also has five players on the all-star team, with running back Dalton Sturm, linebacker Griffin Graham and defensive back Griffin Klingerman on the first team and receiver Jaden Wayt and offensive lineman Dylan Hersman on the second team.
Owen Valley, arguably the most improved team in the area, also has five all-stars. Running back Christian McDonald, defensive lineman Jerry McBee and defensive back Bryer LeCocq are on the first team and offensive lineman Eli Miller and linebacker James Hendrickson are on the second team.
The only team with four all-stars is Greencastle, with offensive lineman Jackson Buis and offensive at-large player Keifer Wilson on the first team and defensive lineman Mark Hernandez and defensive back Conner George on the second team.
All three Parke-Heritage representatives are on the first team: Christian Johnson, his record-setting brother Noble Johnson at wide receiver and Anthony Wood as a defensive back.
South Vermillion has Garzolini and his favorite receiver, Peyton Hawkins, on the first team and offensive lineman Matt Goeppner on the second team.
West Vigo has one first-teamer — punter Peyton Clerk — plus second-teamers Kaden Whitaker as an offensive at-large selection and Jerome Blevins as a defensive back.
South Putnam also has three representatives, with linebacker Matthew Goodpaster on the first team and defensive lineman Ethan Harcourt and defensive at-large player Aiden Beadles on the second team.
Likewise, Matton has a first-teamer in offensive lineman Sam Bradbury and two second-teamers in receiver Derrius White and linebacker Aiden Spurgeon.
North Central has three second-team representatives in running back Tyler Vaughn, offensive lineman Anthony Crockett and linebacker Jeremiah Swalls.
Both Monrovia and Indian Creek have a first-teamer and a second-teamer. Offensive lineman Cole Petty of Monrovia and defensive back Brandon Murray of Indian Creek are on the first team, while Monrovia defensive lineman Jett Massey and Indian Creek linebacker James Kelly are on the second team.
Five teams have one representative each, perhaps the main one of those being offensive lineman Logan Bartley of Paris, an Indiana State recruit on the first team. Also on the first team are defensive linemen Bryce Bedwell of Lawrenceville and Weston Rowe of North Vermillion, while Robinson running back Wes Jackson and Marshall running back Nathan Swan are on the second team.
All-WVFCA All-Star Team
First team
Offense
QB — Anthony Garzolini, South Vermillion
QB — Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage
RB — Donavin Cherry, Northview
RB — Josh Cottee, Terre Haute South
RB — Christian McDonald, Owen Valley
RB — Damon Sturm, Terre Haute North
WR — Vinny Bonomo, Northview
WR — Peyton Hawkins, South Vermillion
WR — Noble Johnson, Parke Heritage
TE — Jackson Hills, Sullivan
OL — Logan Bartley, Paris
OL — Sam Bradbury, Mattoon
OL — Jackson Buis, Greencastle
OL — Trey Herrin, Terre Haute South
OL — Cole Petty, Monrovia
OL — Gabe Stockrahm, Northview
K — Giuseppe Leone, Sullivan
At-Large — Hunter Gennicks, Linton
At-Large — Keifer Wilson, Greencastle
Defense
DL — Bryce Bedwell, Lawrenceville
DL — Austin Dalton, Terre Haute South
DL — Jerry McBee, Owen Valley
DL — Jack Ridgway, Sullivan
DL — Weston Rowe, North Vermillion
LB — Gabe Eslinger, Linton
LB — Matthew Goodpaster, South Putnam
LB — Griffin Graham, Terre Haute North
LB — Mekhi Moore, Terre Haute South
LB — Braxton Sampson, Northview
DB — Griffin Klingerman, Terre Haute North
DB — Bryer LeCocq, Owen Valley
DB — Easton Morgan, Northview
DB — Brandon Murray, Indian Creek
DB — Anthony Wood, Parke Heritage
P — Peyton Clerk, West Vigo
At-Large — William Newby, Sullivan
Second Team
Offense
QB — Rowdy Adams, Sullivan
RB — Wes Jackson, Robinson; Nathan Swan, Marshall; Tyler Vaughn, North Central
WR — Luke Adams, Sullivan; Jaden Wayt, Terre Haute North; Derrius White, Mattoon
TE — Drew Smith, Linton
OL — Anthony Crockett, North Central; Aiden Giles, Linton; Matt Goeppner, South Vermillion; Dylan Hersman, Terre Haute North; Eli Miller, Owen Valley
K — Ashton Hayne, Terre Haute South
At-Large — Kaden Whitaker, West Vigo
Defense
DL — Wrigley Franklin, Linton; Ethan Harcourt, South Putnam; Mark Hernandez, Greencastle; Jett Massey, Monrovia
LB — James Hendrickson, Owen Valley; James Kelly, Indian Creek; Aidan Spurgeon, Mattoon; Jeremiah Swalls, North Central
DB — Jerome Blevins, West Vigo; Conner George, Greencastle; Kaulin Padgett, Linton; Alex Rose, Terre Haute South
P — Jaydan Miller, Linton
At-Large — Aiden Beadles, South Putnam
Honorable mention
Cascade — Liam Farmer, Logan Gibbs, Braden Potters, Walker Van Ness, Devon Weighe
Casey — Aden Brenton, Brayden Carlen, Jacob Clement, Adam Keeney, Cole Livingston
Covington — Neil Elmore, Dane Gerling, Alan Karrfalt, Duncan Keller, Nate Sly
Cumberland — Jerod Carl, Galen Martinez, Colby Ryan, Iysten Syfert, Logan Thilker
Dugger Union — Distance Delph, Gavin Fritzinger, Carter Hall, Kadin Witvoet
Eastern Greene — Ian Borst, Jadd Cummings, Evan Ferkingstad, James Lewis, Evan Rogers
Edgewood — Logan Anderson, Andrew Good, Zach Minnick, Gaeb Novak, Colton Stewart
Greencastle — Maverick Barnhart, Jacob McGuire, Jordan Monnett, Peyton Welker, Ian Williamson
Indian Creek — Sam Creek, R.C. Hall, Aidan Neathery
Lawrenceville — Morgan Halter, Bryant Jenkins, Drevin Sanders, Ryan Schultz, Brenyn Winningham
Linton — Bracey Breneman, Jackson Fields, Hunter Johns, Eli Poe, Logan Webb
Marshall — Calvin Livvix, Logan Medsker
Mattoon — Mathew Gordon, Jackson Spurgeon
Monrovia — Brayton Belcher, Corbin Byrnes, Gaven Followell, Dustin Kostrzewski
Newton — Adam Koebele, Cole Leonard, Ben Meinhart, Mason Mulvey, Jacob Wickham
North Central — Jacob Adams, Hunter Boone, DeShawn Clark, Trevor Hadley, Wyatt Ison
North Daviess — Brandon Clark, Hunter Fine, Zo Jeffers, Jake Miley, Spencer Strong
North Putnam — Seth Ariens, Gunner Burress, Gabe Garcia, Cam Hankins, Kovey Jeter
North Vermillion — Atticus Blank, Carter Edney, Landon Naylor
Northview — Davon Barnhart, Imer Holman, Dakota Mackey, Isaac Torbert, Dillon White
Olney — Dawson Brown, Braedon Burgener, Landyn Piercefield, Kelby Steber, Zechariah Wease
Owen Valley — Eli Hinshaw, Brody Lester, Logan McGraw, Bryce Pardue-Mills, Gavin Stephens
Paris — Kamden Crowder, Ethan Dick, Bryan Kohlmeyer, Norman Phillips, Gabe Winans
Parke Heritage — Malachi Hatfield, Gavin Johnson, Nas McNeal, Mikey Tidwell, Dakota Vance
Riverton Parke — Jeremy Cox, Michael Fellows, Derron Hazzard, Derek Lebron, Seth McConnell
Robinson — Korbin Rawlings, Jacob Shick, Dylan York
South Putnam — Peyton Crickmore, Kyle Glasson, Jerimiah Hibbeln, Parker Pelfrey, Luke Switzer
South Vermillion — Gabe Clay, Aiden Kanouse, James Mancourt, Dalton Payton, Gus Shryock
Sullivan — Lucas Copenhaver, Conner Hughes, Randy Kelley, Sabastian Ortiz, Camden Singer
Terre Haute North — Will Blundell, Bryson Carpenter, Jesiah Richardson, Sammy Saunders, Hudson Smith
Terre Haute South — Jude McCoskey, Drew Thiesz, Christian Verst, Levon Warrington, Amariyae Wilson
West Vigo — Jacob Barnes, Deshaun Lowe, Preston Montgomery, Gabe Skelton, Garrett Skelton
All-Academic (needs at least a 3.5 grade-point average)
Cascade — Brayden Fishel, Braden Potters, Chase Schnarr, Forrest Lee, Owen Hargis, Hunter Coats, Jackson Mantooth, Michael Hutchinson, Liam Farmer, Chad Newgent, Bxrayden Cartwell, Daemon Mason, Lukas Sullivan
Casey — Aden Brenton, Cole Livingston, Jacob Clement, Connor Sullivan
Covington — Andrew Boyd, Conlan Moore
Dugger Union — Distance Delph, Jesse Frink, Luke Fritzinger, Carter Hall, Hunter Moore, Kaine Stone, Tayte Stone
Eastern Greene — Ian Borst, Darrel Burton, Evan Ferkingstad, Jonas Hawk, Kale Helms, Trevor King, Jason Koontz, Peyton Lewis, Zach West
Edgewood — Grant Coffey, A.J. Sherfick, Andrew Good, Gavin McNeely, Stanley Oliver, Rhys Piovesan, Matthew Allender, Caleb King, Logan Anderson, Nathan Hixson
Greencastle — Mark Hernandez, Brighton Boggess, Jackson Buis, Brandle Brennan
Indian Creek — Nick Perkins, James Kelly, Hunter Meyer, Jose Giron, Guillermo Martinez, Wyatt Reason
Lawrenceville — Jared Gray, Ryan Schultz, Morgan Halter, Drevin Sanders, Rylee Dohoney, Bryant Jenkins, Leyton Ivers, Kason Ochs
Linton — Jesse Voightschild, Hayden Feltner, Collin Webster, Jaylen Dierdorf, Logan Webb, Lucas Oakley, Jackson Fields, Hank Gennicks, Bradyn Cox, Aiden Giles, Drew Smith, Hunter Gennicks, Luke McDonald, Matthew Hayden, Jaydan Miller, Bracey Breneman, Jackson Lynn, Wrigley Franklin, Cameron Goodman
Mattoon — Derrius White, Matthew Gordon, Aidan Spurgeon, Taeriek Grace, Chase Woodard, Riley Spencer, Slater Trier
Monrovia — Emery Newlin, Julian Zhou, Trent Hale
Newton — Ben Meinhart, Mason Mulvey, Braxton Griffith, Isaac Flowers, Meyer Tarr, Jacob Ochs
North Central — Nathan Trench, Wyatt Ison, Rodney Grabbe, Adam Walker
North Daviess — Zo Jeffers, Spencer Strong, Brandon Clark
North Putnam — Gunner Burress, Kovey Jeter, Seth Ariens, Lucas Murphy, Myles Bryan, Seth Fuhrman, Trevor Roseboom
Northview — Vinny Bonomo, Matthew Branson, Nathan Bryan, Zachary Ferris, Easton Morgan, Braxton Sampson, Dillon White, Josh Wright, Dakota Mackey, Kade Pflueger, Gabe Stockrahm, Josh Whitmarsh, Josiah Bell, Imer Holman, Tyler Lee, Aiden Swearingen, Brandon Brewer, Jace Deakins, Jackson Kirby, Mason Sutherland
Olney — Will Bookhout, Braedon Burgener, Detrych Curtis, Tyler Glinski, Austin Seitzinger, Kelby Steber, Mark Benson, Dawson Brown, Luke Colwell, Ayden Cothern, Joseph Lasley, Hudson Lathrop, Chase Ackman, Jonathon Inskeep, Evan Gilreath, Dirks Weiler, Brandon Wenger
Owen Valley — Bdryer Lecocq, Jerry McBee, James Truax, Brock Rosenberger, James Hendrickson, Eli Hinshaw, Bryce Pardue-Mills, Chris Zeilstra
Paris — Tre Lee, Ethan Curl, Brady Crippes, Drew Rogers, Braydon Atkinson, Kalvin Rigdon, Robert Wells, Will Moody, Cade Williamson, Gabe Winans, Logan Bartley, Drew Pinkston
Riverton Parke — Derek Lebron, Dalton Keltz-Purcel, Seth McConnell
Robinson — Korbin Rawlings, Colby McGahey, Eli Rosborough, Julian Parker, Judson Pinkston, Remington Spencer
Sullivan — Cody Adams, Luke Adams, Rowdy Adams, Alex Baker, Lucas Copenhaver, Jackson Hills, Randy Kelley, Luke Padgett, Evan Royer, Camden Singer
South Putnam — Broc Heavin, Aiden Beadles, Luke Switzer
South Vermillion — Anthony Garzolini, James Mancourt, Gus Shryock, Aaron Kersey, Rylan Conder
Terre Haute North — Griffin Klingerman, Connor Bray, Sammy Saunders, Damon Sturm, Hudson Smith
Terre Haute South — Kyle Cottee, Chris Herrin, Amariyae Wilson, Coy Bender, Brady Wilson, Levon Warrington, Nate Lommock, Parker Mahurin, Josiah Dedeaux, Aaron Peters, Johnathan Stevens, Colin Casad, Austin Dalton, Colton Higginbotham, Christian Verst, Phillip Newman, Chase Brown, Jude McCoskey, Carter Pearison, Trey Herrin, Mekhi Moore, Ashton Hayne
West Vigo — Deshaun Lowe, Peyton Clerk, Brian Chesshir, Rylan Hendricks, Garrett Skelton, Sean Murphy, Preston Montgomery
