One of the Wabash Valley's biggest high school football rivalries produced a big share of the All-Wabash Valley team selected by the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association.

And if you're wondering just how good this team is, Indiana's leading passer in yards per game, Covington's Alan Karrfalt, is merely an honorable-mention selection behind first-team quarterbacks Anthony Garzolini of South Vermillion and Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage, offensive at-large first-teamer Hunter Gennicks of Linton and second-team quarterback Rowdy Adams of Sullivan.

Gennicks and Rowdy Adams are involved in the rivalry that was previously mentioned, Linton vs. Sullivan, and those two teams combined for 13 all-star selections.

The Miners lead all teams with seven all-stars, two of them — Gennicks and linebacker Gabe Eslinger — on the first team and offensive lineman Aiden Giles, tight end Drew Smith, defensive lineman Wrigley Franklin, defensive back Kaulin Padgett and punter Jaydan Miller on the second team.

Sullivan has six all-stars, including four first-teamers. First-teamers for the Golden Arrows are tight end Jackson Hills, defensive lineman Jack Ridgway, defensive at-large player William Newby and kicker Giuseppe Leone. Sullivan's two second-teamers are Rowdy Adams and receiver Luke Adams, two of the Arrows' set of triplets.

Another team with six representatives is Terre Haute South, the Braves represented by first-teamers Josh Cottee (running back), Trey Herrin (offensive line), Austin Dalton (defensive line) and Mekhi Moore (linebacker) and second-teamers Alex Rose (defensive back) and Ashton Hayne (kicker).

Northview, which had its best season ever in terms of postseason advancement, had five representatives and all were on the first team: linebacker Braxton Sampson, offensive lineman Gabe Stockrahm, receiver Vinny Bonomo, running back Donavin Cherry and defensive back Easton Morgan.

Terre Haute North also has five players on the all-star team, with running back Dalton Sturm, linebacker Griffin Graham and defensive back Griffin Klingerman on the first team and receiver Jaden Wayt and offensive lineman Dylan Hersman on the second team.

Owen Valley, arguably the most improved team in the area, also has five all-stars. Running back Christian McDonald, defensive lineman Jerry McBee and defensive back Bryer LeCocq are on the first team and offensive lineman Eli Miller and linebacker James Hendrickson are on the second team.

The only team with four all-stars is Greencastle, with offensive lineman Jackson Buis and offensive at-large player Keifer Wilson on the first team and defensive lineman Mark Hernandez and defensive back Conner George on the second team.

All three Parke-Heritage representatives are on the first team: Christian Johnson, his record-setting brother Noble Johnson at wide receiver and Anthony Wood as a defensive back.

South Vermillion has Garzolini and his favorite receiver, Peyton Hawkins, on the first team and offensive lineman Matt Goeppner on the second team.

West Vigo has one first-teamer — punter Peyton Clerk — plus second-teamers Kaden Whitaker as an offensive at-large selection and Jerome Blevins as a defensive back.

South Putnam also has three representatives, with linebacker Matthew Goodpaster on the first team and defensive lineman Ethan Harcourt and defensive at-large player Aiden Beadles on the second team.

Likewise, Matton has a first-teamer in offensive lineman Sam Bradbury and two second-teamers in receiver Derrius White and linebacker Aiden Spurgeon.

North Central has three second-team representatives in running back Tyler Vaughn, offensive lineman Anthony Crockett and linebacker Jeremiah Swalls.

Both Monrovia and Indian Creek have a first-teamer and a second-teamer. Offensive lineman Cole Petty of Monrovia and defensive back Brandon Murray of Indian Creek are on the first team, while Monrovia defensive lineman Jett Massey and Indian Creek linebacker James Kelly are on the second team.

Five teams have one representative each, perhaps the main one of those being offensive lineman Logan Bartley of Paris, an Indiana State recruit on the first team. Also on the first team are defensive linemen Bryce Bedwell of Lawrenceville and Weston Rowe of North Vermillion, while Robinson running back Wes Jackson and Marshall running back Nathan Swan are on the second team.

All-WVFCA All-Star Team

First team

Offense

QB — Anthony Garzolini, South Vermillion

QB — Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage

RB — Donavin Cherry, Northview

RB — Josh Cottee, Terre Haute South

RB — Christian McDonald, Owen Valley

RB — Damon Sturm, Terre Haute North

WR — Vinny Bonomo, Northview

WR — Peyton Hawkins, South Vermillion

WR — Noble Johnson, Parke Heritage

TE — Jackson Hills, Sullivan

OL — Logan Bartley, Paris

OL — Sam Bradbury, Mattoon

OL — Jackson Buis, Greencastle

OL — Trey Herrin, Terre Haute South

OL — Cole Petty, Monrovia

OL — Gabe Stockrahm, Northview

K — Giuseppe Leone, Sullivan

At-Large — Hunter Gennicks, Linton

At-Large — Keifer Wilson, Greencastle

Defense

DL — Bryce Bedwell, Lawrenceville

DL — Austin Dalton, Terre Haute South

DL — Jerry McBee, Owen Valley

DL — Jack Ridgway, Sullivan

DL — Weston Rowe, North Vermillion

LB — Gabe Eslinger, Linton

LB — Matthew Goodpaster, South Putnam

LB — Griffin Graham, Terre Haute North

LB — Mekhi Moore, Terre Haute South

LB — Braxton Sampson, Northview

DB — Griffin Klingerman, Terre Haute North

DB — Bryer LeCocq, Owen Valley

DB — Easton Morgan, Northview

DB — Brandon Murray, Indian Creek

DB — Anthony Wood, Parke Heritage

P — Peyton Clerk, West Vigo

At-Large — William Newby, Sullivan

Second Team

Offense

QB — Rowdy Adams, Sullivan

RB — Wes Jackson, Robinson; Nathan Swan, Marshall; Tyler Vaughn, North Central

WR — Luke Adams, Sullivan; Jaden Wayt, Terre Haute North; Derrius White, Mattoon

TE — Drew Smith, Linton

OL — Anthony Crockett, North Central; Aiden Giles, Linton; Matt Goeppner, South Vermillion; Dylan Hersman, Terre Haute North; Eli Miller, Owen Valley

K — Ashton Hayne, Terre Haute South

At-Large — Kaden Whitaker, West Vigo

Defense

DL — Wrigley Franklin, Linton; Ethan Harcourt, South Putnam; Mark Hernandez, Greencastle; Jett Massey, Monrovia

LB — James Hendrickson, Owen Valley; James Kelly, Indian Creek; Aidan Spurgeon, Mattoon; Jeremiah Swalls, North Central

DB — Jerome Blevins, West Vigo; Conner George, Greencastle; Kaulin Padgett, Linton; Alex Rose, Terre Haute South

P — Jaydan Miller, Linton

At-Large — Aiden Beadles, South Putnam

Honorable mention

Cascade — Liam Farmer, Logan Gibbs, Braden Potters, Walker Van Ness, Devon Weighe

Casey — Aden Brenton, Brayden Carlen, Jacob Clement, Adam Keeney, Cole Livingston

Covington — Neil Elmore, Dane Gerling, Alan Karrfalt, Duncan Keller, Nate Sly

Cumberland — Jerod Carl, Galen Martinez, Colby Ryan, Iysten Syfert, Logan Thilker

Dugger Union — Distance Delph, Gavin Fritzinger, Carter Hall, Kadin Witvoet

Eastern Greene — Ian Borst, Jadd Cummings, Evan Ferkingstad, James Lewis, Evan Rogers

Edgewood — Logan Anderson, Andrew Good, Zach Minnick, Gaeb Novak, Colton Stewart

Greencastle — Maverick Barnhart, Jacob McGuire, Jordan Monnett, Peyton Welker, Ian Williamson

Indian Creek — Sam Creek, R.C. Hall, Aidan Neathery

Lawrenceville — Morgan Halter, Bryant Jenkins, Drevin Sanders, Ryan Schultz, Brenyn Winningham

Linton — Bracey Breneman, Jackson Fields, Hunter Johns, Eli Poe, Logan Webb

Marshall — Calvin Livvix, Logan Medsker

Mattoon — Mathew Gordon, Jackson Spurgeon

Monrovia — Brayton Belcher, Corbin Byrnes, Gaven Followell, Dustin Kostrzewski

Newton — Adam Koebele, Cole Leonard, Ben Meinhart, Mason Mulvey, Jacob Wickham

North Central — Jacob Adams, Hunter Boone, DeShawn Clark, Trevor Hadley, Wyatt Ison

North Daviess — Brandon Clark, Hunter Fine, Zo Jeffers, Jake Miley, Spencer Strong

North Putnam — Seth Ariens, Gunner Burress, Gabe Garcia, Cam Hankins, Kovey Jeter

North Vermillion — Atticus Blank, Carter Edney, Landon Naylor

Northview — Davon Barnhart, Imer Holman, Dakota Mackey, Isaac Torbert, Dillon White

Olney — Dawson Brown, Braedon Burgener, Landyn Piercefield, Kelby Steber, Zechariah Wease

Owen Valley — Eli Hinshaw, Brody Lester, Logan McGraw, Bryce Pardue-Mills, Gavin Stephens

Paris — Kamden Crowder, Ethan Dick, Bryan Kohlmeyer, Norman Phillips, Gabe Winans

Parke Heritage — Malachi Hatfield, Gavin Johnson, Nas McNeal, Mikey Tidwell, Dakota Vance

Riverton Parke — Jeremy Cox, Michael Fellows, Derron Hazzard, Derek Lebron, Seth McConnell

Robinson — Korbin Rawlings, Jacob Shick, Dylan York

South Putnam — Peyton Crickmore, Kyle Glasson, Jerimiah Hibbeln, Parker Pelfrey, Luke Switzer

South Vermillion — Gabe Clay, Aiden Kanouse, James Mancourt, Dalton Payton, Gus Shryock

Sullivan — Lucas Copenhaver, Conner Hughes, Randy Kelley, Sabastian Ortiz, Camden Singer

Terre Haute North — Will Blundell, Bryson Carpenter, Jesiah Richardson, Sammy Saunders, Hudson Smith

Terre Haute South — Jude McCoskey, Drew Thiesz, Christian Verst, Levon Warrington, Amariyae Wilson

West Vigo — Jacob Barnes, Deshaun Lowe, Preston Montgomery, Gabe Skelton, Garrett Skelton

All-Academic (needs at least a 3.5 grade-point average)

Cascade — Brayden Fishel, Braden Potters, Chase Schnarr, Forrest Lee, Owen Hargis, Hunter Coats, Jackson Mantooth, Michael Hutchinson, Liam Farmer, Chad Newgent, Bxrayden Cartwell, Daemon Mason, Lukas Sullivan

Casey — Aden Brenton, Cole Livingston, Jacob Clement, Connor Sullivan

Covington — Andrew Boyd, Conlan Moore

Dugger Union — Distance Delph, Jesse Frink, Luke Fritzinger, Carter Hall, Hunter Moore, Kaine Stone, Tayte Stone

Eastern Greene — Ian Borst, Darrel Burton, Evan Ferkingstad, Jonas Hawk, Kale Helms, Trevor King, Jason Koontz, Peyton Lewis, Zach West

Edgewood — Grant Coffey, A.J. Sherfick, Andrew Good, Gavin McNeely, Stanley Oliver, Rhys Piovesan, Matthew Allender, Caleb King, Logan Anderson, Nathan Hixson

Greencastle — Mark Hernandez, Brighton Boggess, Jackson Buis, Brandle Brennan

Indian Creek — Nick Perkins, James Kelly, Hunter Meyer, Jose Giron, Guillermo Martinez, Wyatt Reason

Lawrenceville — Jared Gray, Ryan Schultz, Morgan Halter, Drevin Sanders, Rylee Dohoney, Bryant Jenkins, Leyton Ivers, Kason Ochs

Linton — Jesse Voightschild, Hayden Feltner, Collin Webster, Jaylen Dierdorf, Logan Webb, Lucas Oakley, Jackson Fields, Hank Gennicks, Bradyn Cox, Aiden Giles, Drew Smith, Hunter Gennicks, Luke McDonald, Matthew Hayden, Jaydan Miller, Bracey Breneman, Jackson Lynn, Wrigley Franklin, Cameron Goodman

Mattoon — Derrius White, Matthew Gordon, Aidan Spurgeon, Taeriek Grace, Chase Woodard, Riley Spencer, Slater Trier

Monrovia — Emery Newlin, Julian Zhou, Trent Hale

Newton — Ben Meinhart, Mason Mulvey, Braxton Griffith, Isaac Flowers, Meyer Tarr, Jacob Ochs

North Central — Nathan Trench, Wyatt Ison, Rodney Grabbe, Adam Walker

North Daviess — Zo Jeffers, Spencer Strong, Brandon Clark

North Putnam — Gunner Burress, Kovey Jeter, Seth Ariens, Lucas Murphy, Myles Bryan, Seth Fuhrman, Trevor Roseboom

Northview — Vinny Bonomo, Matthew Branson, Nathan Bryan, Zachary Ferris, Easton Morgan, Braxton Sampson, Dillon White, Josh Wright, Dakota Mackey, Kade Pflueger, Gabe Stockrahm, Josh Whitmarsh, Josiah Bell, Imer Holman, Tyler Lee, Aiden Swearingen, Brandon Brewer, Jace Deakins, Jackson Kirby, Mason Sutherland

Olney — Will Bookhout, Braedon Burgener, Detrych Curtis, Tyler Glinski, Austin Seitzinger, Kelby Steber, Mark Benson, Dawson Brown, Luke Colwell, Ayden Cothern, Joseph Lasley, Hudson Lathrop, Chase Ackman, Jonathon Inskeep, Evan Gilreath, Dirks Weiler, Brandon Wenger

Owen Valley — Bdryer Lecocq, Jerry McBee, James Truax, Brock Rosenberger, James Hendrickson, Eli Hinshaw, Bryce Pardue-Mills, Chris Zeilstra

Paris — Tre Lee, Ethan Curl, Brady Crippes, Drew Rogers, Braydon Atkinson, Kalvin Rigdon, Robert Wells, Will Moody, Cade Williamson, Gabe Winans, Logan Bartley, Drew Pinkston

Riverton Parke — Derek Lebron, Dalton Keltz-Purcel, Seth McConnell

Robinson — Korbin Rawlings, Colby McGahey, Eli Rosborough, Julian Parker, Judson Pinkston, Remington Spencer

Sullivan — Cody Adams, Luke Adams, Rowdy Adams, Alex Baker, Lucas Copenhaver, Jackson Hills, Randy Kelley, Luke Padgett, Evan Royer, Camden Singer

South Putnam — Broc Heavin, Aiden Beadles, Luke Switzer

South Vermillion — Anthony Garzolini, James Mancourt, Gus Shryock, Aaron Kersey, Rylan Conder

Terre Haute North — Griffin Klingerman, Connor Bray, Sammy Saunders, Damon Sturm, Hudson Smith

Terre Haute South — Kyle Cottee, Chris Herrin, Amariyae Wilson, Coy Bender, Brady Wilson, Levon Warrington, Nate Lommock, Parker Mahurin, Josiah Dedeaux, Aaron Peters, Johnathan Stevens, Colin Casad, Austin Dalton, Colton Higginbotham, Christian Verst, Phillip Newman, Chase Brown, Jude McCoskey, Carter Pearison, Trey Herrin, Mekhi Moore, Ashton Hayne

West Vigo — Deshaun Lowe, Peyton Clerk, Brian Chesshir, Rylan Hendricks, Garrett Skelton, Sean Murphy, Preston Montgomery

