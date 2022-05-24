Terre Haute North softball coach Chris Mundy was at work on Tuesday when a well-wisher gave him a present.
"I work at one of the schools and one of the kids came up to me and said, 'Hey coach, here, this will make you happy.' She gave me a stress ball with a smiley face on it," Mundy said. "I said, 'You know what? We're going to win tonight and whoever is player of the game, will get the ball."
The first recipient of the Patriots' game day yellow smiley ball was pitcher Cami Burk — and she richly deserved it.
Burk gave up seven hits to Brownsburg, but rarely gave in. Only one run was registered by the Bulldogs and it wasn't enough as North earned a 2-1 victory to advance to the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Avon who was a 7-3 winner over Decatur Central.
"We came back [after Monday's win over Plainfield] with even more intensity. We stayed up and our team did it," Burk said.
It was a game where North (13-15) took care of the opportunities it was given while Brownsburg (11-12) left chances on the table. The Bulldogs would have cause for frustration. The Bulldogs out-hit the Patriots 7-5 and Brownsburg pitcher Kelsey Endress struck out 10, but the Patriots grinded their way to a win.
"I can't give enough credit to Cami Burk. She just got the job done and the team backed her well. We made plays when we had to. We persevered," Mundy said.
It was scoreless through the first two-and-a-half innings before North had a breakthrough. Madison McKenzie led off with a solid single to center. Two batters later, Taylor Hoggatt hit a single off the leg of Endress. Then, Laura Fragiacomo accidentally had contact off the bat on a check swing, but the ball rolled fortuitously into no man's land and she had a single to load the bases.
Kara Salmon then drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0.
Meanwhile, Burk was thriving under pressure. Brownsburg had runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings without a breakthrough.
"I always believe in my defense and there's never a time where I doubt them. We have a few mistakes, but they always have my back," Burk said.
Even when Brownsburg finally did find a way, the Bulldogs could only lament more.
In the top of the fifth, Macy Twomay led off with a triple to center. However, Alexa Gordon hit a sharp grounder to short on the next at-bat. Twomay was too far off the third base bag and Salmon alertly threw to third baseman McKenzie to create a rundown. Gordon reached second and would later score via a game-tying double, but the damage could have been much worse.
"When they got that triple? We were talking about how it was such a killer in a tight game. This could snowball into something we don't want to see. Kara, a freshman, had the wherewithal to make that play," Mundy said.
The game didn't stay knotted for long. In the bottom of the fifth, Fragiacomo drew a one-out walk. Burk then hit a solid single to left and it slipped under the glove of Brownsburg left fielder Paige Bir. Fragiacomo scored to make it 2-1. Brownsburg would not get a runner past first base for the remainder of the game.
Who will be awarded the smiley ball on Wednesday? Whomever it is, Mundy hopes it's in a winning effort.
"It's going to be a tradition now. We're going to pass that around, even next season," Mundy said on the smiley ball. "The key to winning ball games is having confidence. We believe in ourselves. When we play our game? We can beat anybody."
BROWNSBURG (AB-R-H-RBI) — Twomay 3b 4-0-1-0, Gordon 2b 4-1-0-0, Tranter ss 4-0-2-0, Larkin 1b 3-0-2-1, Canales pr 0-0-0-0, Thompson dp 3-0-0-0, Endress p 2-0-0-0, Matherly pr 0-0-0-0, Mendenhall cf 3-0-1-0, Charles c 3-0-1-0, Cress pr-lf 0-0-0-0, May pr 0-0-0-0, Osborne rf 2-0-0-0, Couch ph 1-0-0-0, Bir lf 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-1-7-1.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Hoggatt c 3-0-1-0, Fragiacomo 2b 2-1-1-0, Burk p 3-0-1-0, Salmon ss 2-0-1-1, Bolen lf 3-0-0-0, Sparks rf 1-0-0-0, De Bow 1b 1-0-0-0, McKenzie 3b 3-0-1-0, Woelfle pr 0-1-0-0, Jukes dp 3-0-0-0, Ramey cf 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-2-5-1.
Brownsburg=000=010=0=—=1
Terre Haute North=001=010=X=—=2
E — Bir; Salmon, Bolen. LOB — B 8, THN 7. 2B — Larkin. 3B — Twomay. S — De Bow 2. SB — Fragiacomo. CS - Friis.
Brownsburg=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Endress (L)=6=5=2=1=3=10
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Burk (W)=7=7=1=1=1=1
WP — Burk. HBP — by Endress (Sparks).
Next — TH North (13-15) plays Avon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional title game. Brownsburg finished 11-12.
