As the 2022 high school football season neared its beginning a month or so ago, Terre Haute North was expecting a good season and Terre Haute South was hoping for one.
After three weeks of regular-season play, South's hopes are rapidly turning to expectations while North's expectations, after a 55-7 loss at Bloomington South a week ago, are being put to the test.
A great week for a North-South game, in other words, with even more on the line than usual. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday on Bob Clements Field.
"I think [the Patriots] are gonna come out hungry," predicted South coach Tim Herrin this week. "Everybody knows you throw out the records and the previous games [for a North-South game] . . . it will come down to whoever controls their emotions and minimizes their mistakes."
"We got some things figured out [after last Friday's loss]," said North coach Billy Blundell, "but we need this win to get things on track . . . South is very talented; Josh Cottee has had an amazing season and an amazing career, and [the Braves] have added some firepower that will help him."
"He's a great player," North's Damon Sturm said of Cottee, "but I think if we can shut him down, we can shut their team down."
"[Sturm] puts in the work," Cottee said. "You cannot doubt that he'll give 110%."
Both Sturm and Cottee will be instrumental in their respective team's game plan Friday night. Both are averaging more than 180 yards per game rushing and receiving, with Cottee slightly ahead in rushing yards (413-396, with a chance to break Maurice Shelton's career record by the end of the season) and Sturm slightly ahead in receiving yards (162-138).
"Damon is the engine of our offense," Blundell said this week. "When he's humming, we're doing pretty well.
"He's one of the toughest kids I've ever coached," Blundell continued. "An iron will, a tough competitor who will give you everything he's got and do anything it takes to win."
"He's one of the hardest workers we've had in a long time," Herrin said of Cottee. "He made a commitment to the weight room and his body so he can take the toll of the season.
"All summer he was pushing the guys to compete, doing the little things that a senior does. He's becoming the physical leader of the team, along with Alex Rose."
"I'm looking forward to going 1-0 [this week]," Cottee said after a recent practice. "I expect [the Patriots] to play their best."
"We're gonna work hard [this week], become more of a team and a program," Sturm predicted. "This is another conference game we need to win . . . this could definitely be [a turning point] . . . we seniors have to step up and be better leaders."
"I feel like I'm just getting started," said Cottee. "We're gonna do a lot of winning this year."
The Braves, who picked up a Conference Indiana win at Bloomington North last week, go into the game 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the league.
"[Last week's game] still wasn't perfect, but the kids played hard and executed some plays we hadn't been able to do the last few years," Herrin said. "We converted four plays [for first downs] that were third-and-12 or longer."
"There was a bunch of stuff that happened early, and we were not mentally prepared," Blundell said in looking back at the Patriots' loss that left them 1-2 and 0-1. "[Bloomington South] played well, and the game got away from us. We had some big goals, and to reach them we have to start winning some games."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.