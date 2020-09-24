Conner Lutz said this week there's a phrase he likes to believe: "Size doesn't matter."
Considering the Terre Haute North senior is already at two-time all-Conference Indiana linebacker — at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds — it isn't hard to know why that's his belief.
And Lutz firmed up his bid for a third straight all-conference honor last Friday against Bloomington North, making several very decisive stops early in the game to set the tone for a strong — if losing — Patriot effort.
The previous week's game at Terre Haute South — not the strongest Patriot effort of the season — was still on his mind, Lutz said this week.
"[Losing at South] definitely got me fired up," he said. "I had the mentality to prove to the team that we're still in this. I was trying to bring momentum toward the defense, and to the team in general."
Coach Chris Barrett appreciated Lutz's effort, but was by no means surprised by it.
"You can't ever name the best player you've ever coached, but he's on a list," Barrett said. "He's a hard worker, he trains hard — he plays to a standard you'd like to have all your players play to.
"He gets it."
Lutz loves playing linebacker, even though the measurables say he shouldn't be good at it.
"It's called effort," he said. "I leave all my effort on this field.
"I like being a linebacker," he confirmed. "I have good reaction to the ball, and that puts me in the right place at the right time . . . and I like hitting. Hitting the running back, filling the gap."
"He's a mad man on the field," Barrett said. "He's a good athlete, but the best thing he has is instincts and reaction time."
This week's conversation with Lutz brought up another maxim he said he'd agree with: you don't get hurt hitting, you get hurt getting hit. Which leads to an interesting statistic.
Lutz is also a backup running back for the Patriots, and so far this year he's gained 108 yards in five carries — that's 21.6 yards per carry — including a 44-yard burst.
He hinted that he wouldn't mind being used that way more often, but also mentioned, "Last year at Southport I got hurt running the ball and I had to miss two games . . . I think [Barrett] likes to keep me on defense as one of the defensive leaders.
"He's actually a really good running back," said Barrett, who would not argue with Lutz's statement.
The Patriots play this Friday at Columbus North in another conference game. That venue hasn't been kind to the Patriots often, but Lutz is hopeful.
"I feel like we definitely should have won more than two [games] by now," he said of his team's 2-3 record, "but the way we played last week, we can have a good season."
Then, if there isn't a big market for 170-pound linebackers, he plans to enlist in the U.S. Navy.
Barrett remains hopeful there's a school somewhere that can find something for Lutz to do, but he has thoughts on the other situation too.
"He wants to be a Navy SEAL, and he's got the mindset for it," the coach said. "Those guys are elite dudes, but he's an elite football player."
