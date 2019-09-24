According to the Urban Dictionary, the term “clutch gene” is defined as, “An expression to describe an athlete’s ability to perform well at the end of the game when there is a lot of pressure.”
It was clear in Tuesday night’s Western Indiana Conference rivalry volleyball bout between West Vigo and host Sullivan, the Golden Arrows possessed the clutch gene, as they had ice water running through their veins during crunch time.
With the match hanging in the balance in all three games, whether that be tied or Sullivan trailing, the Arrows successfully rattled off every point in a row – except one in the third set – to take each from the Vikings to complete the 3-0 sweep of West Vigo.
“They never give up,” Sullivan coach Kim Rinck said of her team. “When they know they have to put their best foot forward, they do it.”
It was clear midway through the first set what type of night it was going to be inside the Sullivan High School gymnasium.
Both West Vigo and Sullivan matched the other point for point, and neither let the other run away and hide for an easy win.
For instance, the Vikings held a 19-13 advantage in the first game and looked like they were moving closer to a critical 1-0 lead.
But the Arrows ripped off the next seven points in a row to take the lead right back. That wouldn’t be the only time they’d do that in the game, though.
A few plays later, the Vikings went back ahead 24-22 and needed just one point to win, but again, the hosts wouldn’t go down without a fight and instead ended it with a 4-0 run to eek out a 1-0 lead.
“I don’t think it was so much of what Sullivan did. I think it was the lack of what we did,” West Vigo coach Casey Lee said. “We weren’t moving our feet, and [Sullivan’s] selling it like they’re coming with a huge arm and we’re going to tip and everyone’s back on their heels. We’ve been working on being on your toes and ready to move forward. It was just like our reaction time was too far behind tonight.”
The second game was quite similar, although it was West Vigo coming back from deficits of 18-14 and 23-20 to tie or take the lead, setting up another down-to-the-wire finish.
And again, it was the Arrows that came through down the stretch, winning 25-23 behind the combination of setter Madalyn Rinck (33 assists) and outside hitter Asia Povlin (13 kills).
“They’re a good combo. They work well together. They communicate, on and off the court. They have the same goal in mind, which is always to win and lead the team the best they can,” said Kim Rinck of Madalyn Rinck and Povlin.
Povlin continued to rack up block after block and kill after kill in the third set, which only made the already loud gymnasium even louder.
But the play of West Vigo freshman Kierra Kelley kept the Vikings more than in the game, as she seemingly was everywhere the ball was.
Kelley, who stuffed the stat sheet, made an impact, especially on the defensive end with her play in the back row, as well as at the net, which helped the Vikings hold a one-point advantage – 17-16 – late in the third game.
“She’s athletic, for sure,” Lee said of Kelley. “We can always count on her. She’s always got that court sense, which isn’t something you can teach. She knows where she’s at, she knows where the ball’s at and she’s ready to move to it.”
Rinck asked for a timeout, looking to shift the momentum back over to her side of the court. And the one-minute stoppage couldn’t have worked any better.
Sullivan went on an 8-0 run to make it match-point. West Vigo stalled the victory celebration by picking up one more point before an unforced error put it away for good.
The Arrows, with the victory, extended their winning streak to three. What’s been behind their play as of late?
“Slowly [we’ve] been getting our lineup tweaked and getting our girls where they need to be,” Rinck said. “Sometimes it takes part of the season to get girls comfortable playing together again and finding the right positioning. We’re getting there.”
West Vigo 24 23 18
Sullivan 26 25 25
Highlights – For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy led the way with 9 kills, 6 blocks and 3 digs; Kierra Kelley added 3 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces and 2 kills; and Teryn Garzolini had 17 assists. For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck led the way with 33 assists, 3 aces and 3 kills; Asia Povlin added 13 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks and 4 digs; and Delainey Shorter had 11 kills and 3 digs.
JV – Sullivan won 25-13, 25-9.
Next – Sullivan (11-7) visits North Central and West Vigo (8-11) visits Shakamak, with both matches taking place Thursday.
