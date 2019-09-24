MARTINSVILLE, Ill. [mdash] Fred V. Hain, 72, of Martinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Martinsville. Fred was a member of Local 573 and owner of Hain Rentals of Martinsville. He was born Oct. 21, 1946, at Olney, IL, the son of Ross and Irene E. Shipley Hain, who preceded hi…