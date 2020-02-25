Terre Haute South’s boys basketball team demonstrated Tuesday at Vincennes Lincoln that it’s perfectly capable of digging itself out of a hole. It was digging the hole in the first place that was problematic.
South fell behind in the first three quarters and fought their way back within a possession each time, but the Braves couldn’t ever get over the top. Vincennes Lincoln had useful spurts every time the Braves threatened and the Alices held off the Braves 68-62 at Alices Arena.
“It was a well-fought game and I thought we had a lot of good moments out there. We just couldn’t get over the hump. When you’re on the road in a tough place like Vincennes? You can’t have very many mistakes,” South coach Maynard Lewis said.
South (8-16) lost despite a great performance from Cordell Hanes. The senior guard scored 31 points and six steals. At times, he single-handedly sustained South as it tried to stay within range of the Alices.
“Cordell played really hard and that’s what you expect out of him. His shots came from within the offense. I thought we did a good job of getting people open,” Lewis said.
South fell behind 9-2 early in the game despite forcing the Alices to be turnover-prone. South struggled from the field to start as it had trouble getting the ball in the paint and relied on jump shots.
Those jump shots began to fall by the end of the quarter and the Braves closed the gap to 14-12 by quarters’ end. Vincennes Lincoln had seven turnovers during the period, but South also fouled the Alices eight times and Vincennes Lincoln made all of its foul shots.
The late-quarter comeback didn’t portend a good start to the second quarter. Vincennes Lincoln made four of its first five shots in the second quarter and the Alices surged to a 24-12 advantage.
Once again, South fought back. Hanes scored the last eight points of the period as South once again forced the Alices to turn the ball over. The Braves were able to slice their deficit to 26-22 by halftime.
Vincennes Lincoln (10-11) once again took the initiative to start the second half, taking a nine-point lead, but then Hanes put on a one-man show. He scored 13 in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers, as he helped South hang in there with a 45-40 deficit ending the third period.
The fourth quarter stayed competitive the entire way. At one point, South was down 49-46 and Noah Bushey missed the front end of a one-and-one. However, South’s players thought it was a shooting foul and Bushey converted his own miss for an easy bucket.
“We talk about minor mental mistakes. We have to know when it’s a one-and-one. Little things get you beat, but the effort was there,” Lewis said.
Still, when Kapil Reddy hit a 3-pointer with 4:24 left, South only trailed by two. Ethan Bushey, who led the Alices with 27 points, made a bucket and Emmanuel Smith drained a 3-pointer sandwiched around a single free throw make by South’s Amariyae Wilson. The Alices led by six.
South never really overcame that small gap Vincennes Lincoln opened up. South would not get any closer than four for the rest of the contest.
Greatly aiding the Alices’ cause? Vincennes Lincoln converted 21 of 24 at the line. The Alices may have turned the ball over 17 times, but their success at the line mitigated the giveaways.
South has 10 days to prepare for its next game. The Braves will play the Avon-Brownsburg winner at the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional next Friday.
“Legs will be fresh and we have time to break down some film and understand what Avon or Brownsburg do on offense. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Lewis said.
