Aiming high, Arrows take down North Putnam 13-1

Entering this weekend, Class 2A No. 3-ranked Sullivan stood tall atop the Western Indiana Conference standings for high school softball with a 6-0 mark.
About four teams, including Saturday opponent North Putnam, were looking up at the Golden Arrows with a semi-realistic chance of catching them if they slipped a little bit.
But there were zero slip-ups on this sunny Saturday afternoon.
Sullivan played near-perfect ball in all facets of the game — not for the first time this year either — in routing the Cougars 13-1 in five innings. That enabled the Arrows to increase their winning streak to six games.
And in the Arrows' seven WIC victories so far, they've outscored their opponents 83-8, according to maxpreps.com.
"That's a good ballclub," an obviously impressed North Putnam coach Kerry Roussey told the Tribune-Star afterward. "They were state runner-ups last year [in Class 2A] and they are every bit as good, if not better, this year."
• You like offense? Sullivan got plenty of that in the form of home runs by Brooklyn Riley (a three-run bomb to right-center field in the first inning), Gracie Shorter (a two-run dinger slightly right of straight-away center in the third) and Klaire Williams (a solo shot to left-center in the fifth) in addition to 12 other hits over four innings of batting. Shorter (3 for 4), Avery Wiltermood (3 for 4) and Kate Ridgway (3 for 3) combined for nine of the Arrows' 15 hits, while Riley and Shorter knocked in four runs apiece.
• You like pitching? Right-hander Kendal Edmondson improved her 2022 record to 10-3 by tossing three innings of two-hit ball and lefty Ridgway followed up with two innings of hitless ball. The pair combined for an efficient five strikeouts with one walk.
• You like defense? Sullivan coach Lela Early probably described it best with these postgame comments: "It seemed like the defense really shined today. Klaire [Williams] made a great play from right field to first base. We turned a double play [6-4-3 to close the North Putnam fourth inning]. Avery [Wiltermood] got dirty at shortstop [diving to stop a groundball from bouncing through the middle of the infield and gunning down the batter at first base earlier in the fourth]. So that was nice."
The Arrows showed no sympathy from the beginning, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the first.
With one out, Edmondson singled to left to bring home Wiltermood. Then Riley followed with her three-run blast that also plated Shorter and Edmondson.
"[The pitch] was outside and high," Riley said of her sixth home run of the season. "And I thought it looked really good."
At the last split-second, however, Riley thought Earley might get mad at her for swinging at a pitch that appeared too high. But Riley, a senior, pulled the trigger on her mighty swing anyway and Earley was not angry about the result.
North Putnam got its only run on two hits — a double by Emma Williams and an RBI single by Kyla Willis — in the top of the second. But Sullivan kept steamrolling, adding five runs in the bottom of the frame to go up 9-1.
Key hits included a line-drive double down the left-field line by Wiltermood, a two-run single to right by Shorter, a squib RBI single by Riley (described later by Earley as "a swinging bunt") and an RBI double to right-center by Klaire Williams.
It might be worth noting here that Riley probably produced the longest hit of the game — her first-inning homer — and the shortest hit of the game — that squibber off a full swing that dribbled about 10-15 feet up the third-base line and surprised the defense.
It surprised Riley as well.
"I thought I was going to hit that one really hard," she said with a chuckle.
The Arrows finished with two pairs in the third and fourth innings to finish off the visitors.
"We hit the ball well and the pitchers did a great job," Earley summarized. "We didn't make any baserunning mistakes. So we played all parts of the game and it worked out for us. It was a good win, a good conference win."
The Olney Central College-bound Shorter, a senior, agreed with her coach that Sullivan performed like a first-place team in a variety of ways.
"We usually don't get many opportunities on defense," she pointed out. "I'm glad we did today because we played really well in the field."
Regarding her eighth home run of the season in the third, Shorter said it came off a low pitch. "I like low pitches," she added.
Other Arrows who have committed to playing next season after graduating from high school are Edmondson and Shorter's twin sister, third baseman Delainey Shorter, both to Lincoln Trail College.
But first things first. It's obvious that the Arrows are aiming high this season after finishing 28-5 and second in the state last season.
By the way, they used the exact same lineup Saturday as they put forth in the 2021 Class 2A state championship game, which resulted in a 4-2 loss to Pioneer at Russ Milligan Field in Greenwood. That includes the same spots in the batting order and the same defensive positions.
On that note, many fans might wonder as the end of the 2022 regular season approaches: Can Sullivan reach the same game but with a different result?
