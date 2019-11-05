Coaches everywhere saw their value increase Tuesday night as Edgewood defeated host West Vigo 50-16 in girls high school basketball openers for both teams.
Veteran mentor Gary Sims stepped away from the Mustangs’ program last year, and the result was a 4-21 campaign that included a split of two games against the Vikings. Sims decided to return, and the same players — plus promising 6-foot-2 freshman Kaiden Harrington — dominated play on Tuesday.
“Gary does a great job with [the Mustangs],” coach Jon Kirchoff of the Vikings acknowledged after the game. “He always has them ready to play; physically they’re tough, and we were not tough tonight.”
A promising start for the home team — a defensive stop, then a jumper by Kylee Stepp on the other end — went south quickly as the Mustangs scored the game’s next 18 points. The visitors returned to Edgewood’s traditional style of in-your-face man-to-man defense all over the court, and that’s something the Vikings can’t simulate in practice. The home team played hard on the defensive end, but got timid quickly on the offensive end.
“I didn’t think [the Mustangs’] press really hurt us,” said Kirchoff, whose team almost always got the ball up the court without incident, “but their transition game [built on some hesitant play on the offensive end of the court] killed us.”
Taylor Minnick led Edgewood with 13 points and Alle Spear added 10, but four other Mustangs scored at least five points. Harrington had 14 rebounds to go with her five points,and Chelbie Anderson had six assists plus her seven tallies.
Stepp had six points to lead the Vikings, while Grace Likens had five rebounds and two blocked shots. Ellie Easton had three steals, although her three free throws made her West Vigo’s second-leading scorer.
Alex Barnaby could very well have been her team’s leading rebounder, but she was injured making a second-quarter steal and didn’t return to action. Stepp also missed a few minutes with an injury, but returned wearing knee protection and finished the game (for a team that started the game with just 10 healthy bodies).
“The effort and toughness was not there,” Kirchoff summarized afterward. “Tonight was a reality check that might have been needed.”
