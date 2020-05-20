Although the suspension — and eventual cancellation — of Indiana high school sports earlier this spring was heartbreaking for athletes, coaches, parents and other students throughout the state, it's possible that no one individual was more personally affected than Linton senior Kip Fougerousse.
As it turns out, though, there is a prize for him, even if it's a consolation prize.
Let's review what's happened to Fougerousse as a result of COVID-19.
• A four-year regular in basketball, he and his Miner teammates were preparing for regional competition and hoping they were on their way to a second straight trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the bad news started.
• After that, he and basketball teammate Josh Pyne would have joined the Linton baseball team, with Victory Field not outside the realm of possibility there either.
• And during that baseball season, he could have been showcasing himself for major league baseball scouts, who had already been asking him and his family what kind of financial numbers would be necessary to prevent him from fulfilling his baseball commitment to Indiana University in the fall.
"It did stink," said Matt Fougerousse, Kip's father and baseball coach who is also an assistant basketball coach, "but not just for him. Every kid, not just the seniors, got robbed of a season.
"For his age, he's really mature," Matt Fougerousse continued. "He's handled it really well."
"At the beginning [of the pandemic], it was really tough to grasp [that high school competition was over]," Kip said this week. "But there are bigger things out there in the world than just sports."
Kip Fougerousse still has plenty of baseball to play, but no more basketball.
"It hurt for awhile," he admitted. "This was my last shot, to maybe do another state finals run . . . we all didn't understand [at first]."
The Linton boys, by the way, had been big supporters of the Miner girls and their successful championship run a month earlier. Having Miners in three straight Class 2A state finals would have been a possibility.
"It was a mutual respect kind of thing," Kip said of the two Linton teams. "It would've been nice to see."
This baseball season might have been a rebuilding year early, Matt Fougerousse indicated.
"We lost a lot of talent from last year," he said. "We had four position players back and three bats with a lot of experience [Kip and Pyne, a junior and another IU commitment, plus four-year letterman Kyle Anderson]. But with the talent we had coming up, we thought we'd get better as the season went along.
"Our schedule would have gotten us ready to make a long state tournament run," the coach added, "and we had two starting pitchers back in Kip and Josh. The last couple of years we felt like us or Southridge would make it to the state [from the south], and this year Southridge moved to 3A."
As mentioned, however, there is a consolation prize.
His son has stayed busy and productive, Matt Fougerousse said.
"[Not having a baseball season] has given him a chance to work on his baseball skills and get stronger. He may come out ahead because we didn't get a chance to make a run," the coach pointed out.
"I've had a lot of time to perfect my swing and get stronger," Kip agreed, "and now I have a summer league."
Yes, an unintended consequence of the pandemic has been an earlier opening of the new 2020 Grand Park Summer League in Westville, as early as a few days from now.
"Incoming freshmen and other college players will be there, with college coaches and professional guys among the leaders," the younger Fougerousse said. "I'd do anything to have a [high school] season with my guys . . . but I'll be getting some exposure I wouldn't see in high school baseball."
He's already started online classes at Indiana, and a major league draft restricted to five rounds might not include him, Kip said. Or will it?
"I don't know what the scouts think," he said. "I'll be excited to play either way."
