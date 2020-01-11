Allowing your high school basketball opponent to score the game's first 13 points is generally a recipe for disaster.
Doing it on the road, against a team as good as Evansville Reitz — against an Evansville Reitz team that includes Khristian Lander — is what Terre Haute South faced Saturday evening, and the final result was a 78-61 loss.
But a disaster it was not.
"Take away the first seven minutes and it's a different story," South coach Maynard Lewis said after the game. "We missed four layups in the first three minutes."
South's early deficits, in addition to 13-0, were 20-7 late in the first quarter, 23-8 when the Panthers opened the second period with a 3-pointer and 36-14 at the midpoint of the second quarter.
An 8-3 run by the Braves to close out the first half was nullified by five quick Reitz points to start the third quarter, and it was 44-22 and then 46-24 and 49-25.
But the Braves kept playing. A 10-2 run cut the lead to 51-35 and a three-point play by Griffin Comer had the Braves within 55-41 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Reitz scored twice in those final seconds, however — Lander assisting on one basket, scoring the other — and the home team rebuilt a 24-point lead. But coach Michael Adams of the Panthers wasn't substituting yet, perhaps anticipating yet another burst that got the Braves within 15.
"The kids played hard and they fought to the very end," Lewis said. "We saw a lot of good things."
One of the main good things was sophomore guard Amariyae Wilson, who scored a game-high 28 points and handed out four assists.
Another was the Braves' post-up game — yes, they have one — and Comer's nine points might also have been a career high. Cordell Hanes added a game-high eight rebounds and four steals and Jaden Thomas had five assists.
But the Panthers have the luxury of Lander, a junior who has been one of the most highly recruited players in Indiana since he was a freshman starter for the Panthers.
Recognized before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point a night earlier — at least one person in the crowd wondered how he hadn't reached that milestone sooner — Lander had 34 points, shared his team rebound lead with five, handed out three assists, stole the ball twice, blocked a shot and was 1 for 2 on dunk attempts (although he also caught a poorly thrown in-bounds pass behind his back with one hand and converted it into a layup that was far more spectacular than either dunk try).
Anything his team happened to need, in other words.
"He's the best player I've seen in a very, very long time," Lewis said. "He completely controlled the game."
