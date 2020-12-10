Former Vikings and longtime members of the West Vigo community were scouring the internet and through old newspaper clippings this week trying to confirm or deny whether or not this season’s West Vigo girls high school basketball was indeed the first one ever to start its season 4-0.
Two facts seemed indisputable, however.
One, if another Viking girls team had been 4-0, it was almost 40 years ago, one (or more) of the Karen Kramer teams featuring players like Jolee Sedwick, Missy Griffin and/or Jennifer Corah in the 1980s. The 1982 Vikings finished an all-time best 13-2, with apparently just one regular-season loss.
Two, if there were other 4-0 West Vigo teams, they hadn’t come as far as the current edition of the Vikings has.
The three seniors on this year’s West Vigo team — Zoe Boatman, Grace Likens and Kylee Stepp — were freshmen on coach Jon Kirchoff’s first team three seasons ago.
They went 3-20 and followed that up with a 5-18 season as sophomores.
Kirchoff has said several times that he had a four-year plan. He described his team’s appearance in last year’s sectional championship game as an arrival a year early.
But still, going from 8-38 to an undefeated start of the season two years later — the Vikings lost for the first time Tuesday against Terre Haute North — is quite a climb.
How did the Vikings do it?
“We’re working better as a team,” the soft-spoken Boatman said this week.
“It’s been a team effort,” Likens agreed. “We’ve had girls coming up who are willing to play as a team, not going one-on-one.”
“It feels really good, considering where we started,” said Stepp.
“The biggest obstacle we had was teaching the girls how to win,” said Kirchoff this week. “We had a four-year plan, and so far so good.”
Going through the hard times seems to have built some pretty strong bonds among the players who stuck it out and worked on getting better.
“This is a group of girls that are like sisters,” Kirchoff said. “They play the game they love for each other, they’re unselfish and they spend time with each other.”
Which brings us to the social-media aspect of the Vikings, and junior Adelynn Harris.
“I knew I was going to have to take on a team role,” Harris said this week when asked about watching the 2016-2017 Vikings as an eighth-grader. “We’ve been able to change the culture around . . . now every extra minute we can get, we’re in the gym.”
At the end of her freshman season, Harris also started a team Twitter feed called wvhs gurls bball, which can be found @jdogsteam. “We have plenty of videos and comments [and also some teasing of Kirchoff],” she explained. “It helps the team atmosphere.”
“We’ve gotten closer over the years,” Stepp said. “We’re a team — we, not me. Even with COVID[-19], we were doing Zoom calls to stay together.”
“We’re growing up together,” Likens added. “That first year was not what I want, so I worked with my team to get better. We’ve spent more time together, and we’re taking extra steps.”
“We’re a mature team now,” Kirchoff said. “There’s total buy-in now.”
So what’s the ceiling for the best-starting team in West Vigo history (or in the last 30-plus years)?
“Since we’ve been winning a little bit [it’s more fun],” Boatman said. “I was hoping our best year would be now.”
“Even though we lost tonight,” Stepp said after Tuesday’s North game, “it’s helping us grow as players. We can play a team like that in our sectional and compete with them . . . I think we’ve progressed to being a team people fear.”
As much as Kirchoff hopes for success for his team the rest of the season, he’s looking at them through the eyes of an elementary school teacher, which he is.
“Years from now, they won’t remember the good plays or the winning baskets,” he predicted, indicating the Vikings would instead remember how close they were and the journey they traveled to get to where they are today.
