Serving is sometimes an unheralded part of high school volleyball, but Terre Haute North's Morgan Adams made sure the skill got its due Tuesday night at South Vermillion.
After her Patriots had lost a close first set, Adams served nine points in a row — including back-to-back-to-back-to-back aces — to propel her team into a 14-2 lead in the second set and the visitors never looked back in posting a 3-1 victory.
"There were a lot of nerves out there, for sure," Patriot coach Shelby Reed said after her team's first match, "but I'm really proud to see us shake that off and win the game."
The host Wildcats rallied from a 22-19 deficit to win the first set 25-23, set point scoring on an innocuous-looking bump over the net.
And despite Adams' huge second-set run, South Vermillion got back within 25-15 in the second set and dropped the other two by scores of 25-19 and 25-14.
"I thought our girls did really well," said coach Alison Cottrell of South Vermillion. "Terre Haute North has some pretty good players, but this year I have a competitive team and I'm really proud how they performed tonight."
With the match tied 1-1, the Wildcats were within 13-11 in the crucial third set when Adams stepped to the service line again. While she was there she added three more aces, including another back-to-back pair, and North was ahead 20-11.
"That's senior leadership right there," said Reed of Adams' two momentum-creating runs.
"I just toss it up," Adams said of her technique that produced 10 aces for the match. "I try to go between every person, not hit it right at somebody, and I try not to get out of my game.
"I knew someone had to step up," she added. Speaking of her team, she added, "We did pretty good, but there's more coming. We can do better."
Terre Haute North+23+25+25+25
South Vermillion+25+15+19+14
Highlights — For North, Victoria Elden had 26 assists, 12 points and an ace; Morgan Adams 7 digs, 18 points and 10 aces; Payton Ferency 8 digs, 12 points and 2 aces; Keely Davis 16 digs, 2 assists, a kill and 2 points; Carly Mason 13 assists, 3 digs and 3 points; Chloe Southard 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 points and an ace; Sadie Egan 7assists, 6 digs and 2 points; Braxton Shelton 14 kills; Ellie Staggs 8 kills and 2 blocks; Marlee Craft 7 kills and 3 blocks; Cassidy Sullivan 6 kills, 2 blocks and an assist; and Hannah Driskill 3 digs.
For South Vermillion, Calee Coleman had 9 assists, 9 points and 2 aces; Makenzie Foster 3 assists, a kill, 10 points and 3 aces; Grace Hedden 3 kills, 6 points and 2 aces; Kierra Kelley 5 kills, 2 blocks and 2 points; Livy Gilman 4 assists, 3 kills and 2 points; Rylee Richey 3 kills, a block, an assist, a point and an ace; Hannah Ping 4 kills and a block; Delaney Montgomery a point and an ace; Abby Grange an assist; and Cora Cottrell a kill.
JV — North defeated South Vermillion 25-20, 19-25, 15-13.
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) plays Thursday at Northview. South Vermillion (1-1) plays Saturday at the South Putnam Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.