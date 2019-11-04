A tougher group of Patriots? Coach hopes so

The two starters who graduated from Terre Haute North's 8-18 girls high school basketball team last winter were Aundrea Kearschner and Bailey Zigler.
Kearschner was the team's leading scorer and overall leader, obviously a person hard to replace, but in some ways the qualities Zigler brought to the table are what coach Mike Allen is looking to duplicate this winter.
Zigler was a 5-foot-6 post player. There have been several seasons in the not-too-distant past in which most of North's inside players were close to that height but last season — and this season — are not among them. Why was she effective?
"We've worked on competitiveness this summer, and made a more conscious effort to be in the weight room," Allen said recently. "We're trying to toughen up overall." Enough said.
If the returning Patriots can somehow acquire a little more of a mean streak this year — Kearschner also brought that quality a year ago — there's no reason why that 2018-2019 record couldn't be improved upon, perhaps by a lot.
The three returning starters are 6-1 senior Shaelynn Bell, who has moments — but not enough of them yet — when she looks like a star; 5-3 junior Anslee Michael, a long-range shooting threat who also developed into a defensive stopper last year; and 5-8 sophomore Zoe Stewart, who inherits all of Kearschner's roles.
Three other senior letterwinners returning are 5-10 Stella Hart, 5-10 Emma Saunders and 5-11 Abigail Wright; the latter two are frontcourt players and Hart sometimes is too, but Hart is also capable of playing either backcourt spot and a possible long-range scoring threat.
Other guards available are 5-4 senior Courtney Bullard; 5-4 juniors Casandra Shepard and Neila Volkmann; and 5-6 freshman Preslee Michael. Halie Gilbert, a 6-0 sophomore who had some big scoring games on the junior varsity last year, will hope to help the frontcourt. Senior Emma Land might have done so also, but suffered a knee injury that will cost her the season.
"This is probably one of the most overall talented teams we've had for awhile," Allen said. "So the question is, will that talent come together and play as a team?"
Things look promising right now, Allen indicated, but no games have been played yet.
"We're working hard and trying to define our roles," the coach said. "We're telling them, 'Whatever role you have, be the best at it that you possibly can.' "
