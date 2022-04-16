The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced earlier this week the new classifications for IHSAA member schools in the sports of basketball, football, soccer and volleyball for the next two school years.
Enrollment figures – boys and girls in grades 9 to 12 – were submitted by the schools to the Indiana Department of Education last fall and are used to determine the classifications in all team sports.
Changes occurred for a few teams in the Tribune-Star coverage area.
In girls basketball, Parke Heritage moves up to 2A, while Sullivan drops to 2A.
In boys soccer, Northview moves down to 2A.
In volleyball, Sullivan drops to 2A.
In boys basketball, Sullivan drops to 2A.
In football and in girls soccer, no changes in classification occurred for schools in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion or Greene counties.
Sectional groupings for each sport (except for softball and baseball) will be announced in early May following approval of the IHSAA Executive Committee. Softball and baseball sectional groupings will be released in August.
