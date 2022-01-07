4A No. 6 Patriots' unbeaten run ends at Columbus North

Facing a red-hot Class 4A No. 6 and unbeaten Terre Haute North boys basketball team, Columbus North finally found a way to slow the Patriots down.
The Bull Dogs played an effective zone defense and were aggressive on both ends of the floor.
Columbus North's zone took the Patriots out of their rhythm, and combined with the fact that the Bull Dogs marched to the free throw line 27 times? It was enough for Columbus North to knock Terre Haute North from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 60-42 Conference Indiana victory.
"Columbus North was the aggressor tonight. Their zone bothered us and we were extremely passive. We ended up with 16 turnovers in the game and they went to the line 27 times and we went six. A lot of that has do with them being more aggressive," Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle said.
North (12-1, 1-1) was co-led by Alex Ross and Ethan Scott, who each scored 10 points. Mark Hankins added eight points. Sam King paced Columbus North (8-5, 1-1) with 20 points.
A low-scoring first quarter, the Patriots trailed 10-7, gave some clues of what was to come. King scored six of Columbus North's points, including four at the line.
Ross heated up a bit in the second quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers, but Columbus North maintained serve, increasing its lead by just a tad at halftime as the Bull Dogs were in front 23-18.
Cooper Horn and King hurt the Patriots in the third quarter, combining to score 11 points. Still, the Patriots were within range if they could conjure a hot streak as the Bull Dogs led 39-30 at the final quarter break.
However, that hot streak didn't come for Terre Haute North. Columbus North's most dominant quarter was the final one. The Bull Dogs were 9 of 10 at the line in the period — Columbus North was 20 of 27 at the charity stripe in the game — and the Bull Dogs won comfortably.
Terre Haute North's 12-game winning streak was its longest since the 1994-95 season. After the Patriots lost to Indianapolis North Central to end that streak in 1995, the Patriots reeled off five wins afterwards.
The Patriots won't lack any motivation in their next game anyway. Terre Haute North travels to Terre Haute South next Friday. The Patriots have won four in a row over the Braves in the intra-city series.
Woelfle knows the importance of that game, but is more focused on his Patriots in the wake of their first loss of the season.
"We have good leadership and I'm confident this group will bounce back. It's not necessarily about the next opponent, it's about Terre Haute North getting better over the next week," Woelfle said.
