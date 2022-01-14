3A No. 8 Sullivan notches blue-collar win at West Vigo

West Vigo’s boys basketball team found out they’d have their backs against the wall in their Friday matchup against Sullivan on Thursday. That’s when West Vigo coach Joe Boehler learned that top scorer Zeke Tanoos wouldn’t play against the Class 3A No. 8 Golden Arrow due to a non-COVID-19 illness.
Sullivan, however, knew their backs were against the wall from the time they knew the 2022 edition of their annual battle with West Vigo was at the Jim Mann Green Dome.
“Who plays? Who’s not? Whenever the green and purple get together, it’s a tough game,” Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said. “I warned my kids before the game. I’ve been doing this for a long time. Sometimes when another team’s best player doesn’t play? You can think it’s easy, but guess what? West Vigo didn’t make it easy.”
Moore was prophetic, perhaps even more so with Tanoos out of the plot. West Vigo scrapped admirably, hanging with the Arrows for most of the game, but in a blue collar game, Sullivan had pockets of polish that saw the Arrows through on their way to a 48-38 victory.
Randy Kelley led Sullivan (11-1, 6-0) with 19 points, the majority scored in the opening and closing quarters. Luke Adams tossed in 16 points and did his usual hard work with seven rebounds.
West Vigo (8-5, 4-2) had to depend on different scorers, and though Ethan Kesler was the only Viking to hit double-figures with 10 points, West Vigo shined in other ways. The Vikings outrebounded Sullivan 28-26 and forced the careful Arrows into eight turnovers.
However, when West Vigo needed a bucket or a free throw to stay close to the Arrows? The Vikings were left holding the bag.
“I thought our kids played incredibly hard. I didn’t know what to expect with us being shorthanded, but the kids played their hearts out. Maybe if a couple of shots drop? It’s a different outcome. We were close, just not close enough,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
Compared to the rest of the game, the first quarter was played at a lightning pace. Kelly and Kesler had a fun tit-for-tat scoring battle – the duo traded a run over 12 points – and the game was still knotted at 15 at the end of the period.
The game slowed in the third quarter. West Vigo inched out to a 22-20 lead, but Sullivan responded with one its periods of control. Jackson Hills scored two straight buckets and then Kelley and Adams got out in transition for two more field goals as Sullivan’s 8-0 run lifted the Arrows to an eventual 28-24 halftime lead.
The game really slowed down in the second half, with only one bucket for each team in the first four minutes. West Vigo’s Talan Boehler hit a 3-pointer at the 2:16 mark, but then again, Sullivan had a response. Rocco Roshel converted a traditional three-point play off of a steal and then Adams scored off of his own steal to make it 35-30.
Sullivan would never trail again, though the game was never in safe territory until the final minutes. West Vigo was dogged by a 3-for-8 second half performance at the line and a 2-for-6 performance from the field in the fourth quarter. The Arrows, by contrast, made all of their free throws in the game and Kelley scored seven in the final period to add the final lift.
“Their kids played harder than ours did in the first half. I just think Randy outlasted them a bit and hit some big shots in the fourth quarter,” Moore said.
Boehler was proud of West Vigo’s effort and feels something was gained as the Vikings had to learn to play without their top scorer on the floor.
“I definitely think when you’re missing a key piece guys have to step into a bigger role. I saw a lot of guys step up and play well for us. I just wish we came out on the other end of it [with a win],” Boehler said.
Sullivan next plays winless Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday. The Vikings next play at South Vermillion on Wednesday. West Vigo announced that the game against the Wildcats will not be open to anyone but parents of the players.
BOYS
SULLIVAN (48) – Roshel 1-5 1-1 3, Adams 6-9 2-2 16, Kelley 9-18 0-0 19, Ridgway 1-2 0-0 2, Hills 3-6 2-2 8, Gettinger 0-5 0-0 0. 20-45 FG, 5-5 FT, 48 TP.
WEST VIGO (38) – Beaver 2-3 4-6 8, Kesler 4-11 1-4 10, Glotzbach 1-1 0-0 2, Easton 3-11 3-4 9, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Boehler 2-8 0-0 5, Fosdick 0-0 0-0 0. 14-41 FG, 8-14 FT, 38 TP.
Sullivan=19=16=12=11=-=48
West Vigo=13=11=10=11=-=38
3-point goals - S 3-15 (Adams 2-4, Kelley 1-4, Gettinger 0-4, Roshel 0-3); WV 2-14 (Kesler 1-5, Boehler 1-5, Easton 0-2, Martin 0-2). Rebounds - S 26 (Adams 7, Hills 7); WV 28 (Easton 10, Beaver 5, Kesler 5). Steals - S 4 (Kelley 2); WV 2 (Beaver, Kesler). Blocks - S 0; WV 3 (Easton 2). Turnovers - S 8, WV 11. Total fouls - S 10, WV 7.
Next – Sullivan (11-1, 6-0) plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday. West Vigo (8-5, 4-2) plays at South Vermillion on Wednesday.
GIRLS
• Sullivan 48, West Vigo 39 – Sullivan took advantage of a good start and a better finish to earn the Western Indiana Conference victory.
The Vikings led by two going into the final quarter, but the Golden Arrows outscored the Vikings 17-6 in the final period. Kimber Ladson had five points in the quarter to go along with four from Lexis Drake and Gracie Shorter.
“I went to a smaller lineup in the fourth quarter. We knocked some shots down and went back to pressuring them. It’s a W, but West Vigo gave us a good game,” Sullivan coach Julie Meeks said.
Sullivan got off to a 10-0 start, but West Vigo recovered quickly and trailed by only two at the first quarter break.
“We took a 10-0 lead and fell flat. They made shots and they played good,” Meeks said.
West Vigo outscored the Arrows in the middle quarters, with a balanced effort, though Katelynn Fennell was the most consistent go-to scorer for the Vikings. Five different Vikings scored in the third quarter before Sullivan’s fourth quarter surge determined the game.
“You can’t spot a team 10 points, but when we dropped into a zone [defense], we did better. If we can keep teams in a half-court game? We’re pretty good defensively and we executed well tonight. We just had some costly turnovers down the stretch,” West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said.
Gracie Shorter led Sullivan (15-4, 7-2) with 14 points. Katelynn Fennell shook off early foul trouble and had an excellent game for the Vikings (9-10, 3-6) with 15 points.
The Vikings next play at Bloomfield on Tuesday. Sullivan’s next game is Wednesday as the Arrows host North Knox.
SULLIVAN (48) – D. Shorter 5 0-2 11, Perkinson 1 0-0 2, Grindstaff 0 0-0 0, Ladson 2 0-0 5, Wiltermood 0 0-2 0, Drake 2 0-0 4, G. Shorter 6 2-4 14, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 4-6 8. 20 FG, 6-14 FT, 48 TP.
WEST VIGO (39) – E. Easton 2 1-2 7, Holman 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 4-4 7, Knopp 2 0-0 4, M. Easton 2 2-4 6, Fennell 6 2-2 15. 13 FG, 9-12 FT, 39 TP.
Sullivan=12=8=11=17=-=48
West Vigo=11=8=14=6=-=39
3-point goals – D. Shorter, Ladson; E. Easton 2, Harris, Fennell. Total fouls - S 10, WV 10.
Next – West Vigo (9-10, 3-6) next plays at Bloomfield on Tuesday. Sullivan (15-4, 7-2) hosts North Knox on Wednesday.
