Coming off an unplanned week-long layoff, West Vigo High School's return to the football field against Brown County on Friday was likely to be a bit rusty.
Just how rusty it got was going to be the real question.
Up as much as 14 in the first half, the Vikings looked composed early on. But as the sun dipped and the second half commenced, the wheels fell off.
Brown County scored 28 unanswered points after halftime — triggered by many self-inflicted West Vigo mistakes — as the Vikings were held scoreless out of the locker room in a 42-26 Western Indiana Conference decision for the Eagles.
West Vigo was torched with six second-half turnovers (compared to one in the first half) as things snowballed from good to bad to worse in rapid time. After the Eagles took a 29-26 lead, their first, with 9:25 left to play, a 65-yard run by Brown County on the Eagles’ ensuing possession sealed the deal. A late touchdown pick-six on Vikings’ quarterback Kaleb Marrs — one of his four total interceptions — added salt in the wounds.
West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb and his team tried mending the collapse to little avail, with his team feeling the pain literally and figuratively.
“You try to be positive and work through it, and then a second thing happens,” Cobb said. “That’s the hardest part about this is just getting the kids to realize how close they were in this game. We should’ve put up a lot more points than what we did. I mean, that’s the bottom line.”
It certainly appeared early on like the Vikings were brewing up a rout. Marrs connected with Eli Roach for a 46-yard passing score with 11:40 left in the second quarter, with a two-point run making it a 20-6 scoreline in favor of West Vigo. It got up two scores again by halftime (26-14), as a mammoth 95-yard drive was finished off via a 15-yard score from tailback Peyton Clerk.
That’s the last time the Vikings saw any glimmer of the end zone.
A wild third quarter with seven total turnovers and a Brown County player ejected for an altercation with a West Vigo player left the Eagles down five entering the final 12 minutes. The Eagles commanded the game from there, putting up 142 yards of offense — plus the interception return — in the final quarter alone.
“You can’t let a team hang around, hang around, hang around,” Cobb said. “And that’s what happened. ... The second half was just a momentum swing, bottom line.”
Continuity is what West Vigo has needed all season, not just Friday. The Vikings have only played three games due to various cancellations, leading to obvious sloppiness (seven turnovers) and some injuries, including to Marrs on his final drive of the game.
The tape will tell what needs to be worked on. Time will tell if West Vigo even can.
“We’ve just got to learn from the film and come back and get back at it,” Cobb said. “[Starting] tomorrow with the start of film and just go from there and try to become a better team.”
