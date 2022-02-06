A 25-0 run solves a lot of problems for a high school basketball team and Terre Haue North got one of those — and needed it — Saturday afternoon on its way to a 62-42 win at Martinsville.
Coming off a disappointing loss at Evansville North a week earlier, the visiting Patriots dug themselves a hole again, trailing 18-9 early in the second quarter. Then two things happened.
First, the Patriots extended their defense full-court, which soon took the Artesians out of their control game.
Second, Ethan Scott came off the bench to be hero for the day.
"We came out passive," Scott said after his career-high 15 points. "Then we really picked it up in the second quarter and especially the second half."
"[The Artesians] played well in the first quarter and controlled the tempo," coach Todd Woelle of the Patriots said. "The game changed when we applied our run-and-jump defense and went full-court."
Martinsville still led 21-13 — Scott had all six Patriots points in the second quarter at that point — but Scott scored again, then assisted Isaac Ross on a four-point play that cut the lead to 21-19. A rebound basket by Scott tied the score 1:30 before halftime, and a basket by Mark Hankins and two free throws by Scott had the visitors ahead 25-21 at halftime.
Scott had 12 points, four rebounds and an assist in that second quarter, and the Patriots had quietly and methodically scored the last 12 points of the half.
Then, for good measure, North got the first 13 points of the second half. Hankins had a 10-point quarter and the score was 38-21 before the Artesians finally scored with 2:12 left in the period.
"We were able to get the lead and the kids did a good job defensively," Woelfle said.
Martinsville didn't give up, and got within 11 at 51-40 near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. But North had a 9-0 run at that point.
"We had the advantage inside," said Woelfle, whose team had a 30-13 advantage on the boards with no Martinsville player grabbing more than three, "and the other kids were able to recognize that."
Hankins finished with a game-high 21 points for North. Scott and Colin Frank led all rebounders with six each.
"Just getting inside and getting offensive rebounds," Scott said in explaining his career game.
Landon Myers scored 12 points and Skyler Pruett 10 for Martinsville.
So are the Patriots back where they were? They didn't win by 25 or more, despite that 25-0 run.
"Good teams are gonna have those nights [like the Patriots had at Evansville North]," Scott said. "We're still a good team and we know that."
"We played to our strengths today," Woelfle said. "Even in that first quarter, we did the little things it takes to win."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.