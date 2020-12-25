For months, rumors have swirled about whether the 21st annual Wabash Valley Classic for boys high school basketball would actually take place or not because of COVID-19 concerns.
Starting Saturday and continuing Monday through Wednesday, with games being split between the gyms of Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South for the first time ever, the tournament will become reality.
Hopefully . . . probably . . . definitely.
You’d still better cross your fingers.
South athletic director Ed Jarvis said tickets were made available only for the parents of each school’s players and cheerleaders. All spectators will be required to wear a face mask entering the gym. Nobody else, besides tournament workers and on-duty media members, will be allowed admittance.
In other words, only parent tickets will be sold at the door, thus creating much smaller crowds than in past years. Also, there will be no concessions at either site to help ensure social distancing and masking protocols.
There will be a 14-team field instead of the usual 16 because quarantining restrictions forced Riverton Parke and Shakamak to drop out on short notice.
The two teams they would have played in the first round — West Vigo and South Vermillion — instead will battle each other at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in North’s gym. Regardless of the outcome, both will advance to the winners’ bracket Monday. The idea is to make sure the Vikings and Wildcats are not shortchanged on their number of games in the tournament.
Meanwhile, coaches from all 14 teams are required to bring a completed COVID-19 Athlete/Coach Monitoring Form for each head coach, assistant coach and player. Blank forms were emailed to each team a while back.
At least the Classic has three co-sponsors now — Servpro, York Automotive of Brazil and Ryan Luce State Farm.
Anyway, all coaches involved agree they’re taking a “the show must go on” attitude toward making this tournament a success through uniquely difficult circumstances.
“We are thankful and appreciate all the people who are working behind the scenes to make the Classic happen for student-athletes this year,” said coach Todd Woelfle of two-time defending champion Terre Haute North. “Although the atmosphere will be different, I expect very competitive games with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”
“We appreciate the Vigo County School Corp. not giving up and adapting to the recent changes,” Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis told the Tribune-Star. “It’s tough knowing that things can change from day to day.”
“I know several teams have been under quarantine as of late,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler mentioned. “Unfortunately, a couple teams had to drop out [from the Classic]. This is such a great event for the Wabash Valley, I know the [planning] committee is doing everything in their power to make sure the Classic happens again this year and is a safe environment for all of those involved.”
“The year 2020 has been very challenging for everybody around the world,” Northview coach Michael Byrum noted. “It’s affected everybody’s lives on a day-to-day basis. The Wabash Valley Classic has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic. I think that the Wabash Valley Classic organizers have done a great job of organizing this year’s Classic, despite all the challenges that they’ve had to deal with. I’m really looking forward to the 26th [Saturday].”
“This has been such a crazy year,” said coach Joey Hart of Class 2A No. 2-ranked Linton, the runner-up to North in the past two Classics. “We just hope to play. We will consider the tournament a success if we just get our games in this year, but obviously — like everyone else — we want to win.”
“Having the Classic this year in light of everything going on with the pandemic just shows how big of a deal the Wabash Valley Classic is,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky remarked. “All of the Vigo County ADs [Jarvis, Kris Painter of North and Kenny Pearson of West Vigo], the Vigo County School Corp. and [VCSC executive director of secondary education] Stacy Mason should be greatly commended for their efforts to make this happen.”
“The year 2020 has been difficult for players and coaches,” Cloverdale coach Patrick Rady emphasized. “Often overlooked are the behind-the-scenes efforts of the high school athletic directors. They are trying to get all their teams a full schedule on top of working with limited gate earnings. For Ed, Kris and Kenny to sacrifice their time and effort to make this tournament happen speaks volumes of the great leadership they have in the VCSC.”
“We are super thankful for all of the effort that all of the schools and administrators are putting in to make the Classic happen this year,” pointed out Greencastle coach Bryce Rector, whose Tiger Cubs will make their first Classic appearance since 2006.
“It would have been easy to just say ‘scrap it for this year,’ but we have a lot of people who are going above and beyond to make this great event happen for our athletes. The fact that The Classic is going to happen is a testament to a lot of hard work by tons of people behind the scenes and we are excited to be a part of it.”
“Kenny, Kris and Ed, along with Stacy Mason, have done a great job of making sure the boys have an opportunity to play,” North Central coach Vance Edmondson said. “I know our parents are excited to get the opportunity to watch the boys play in person.”
“I am very appreciative of the powers-that-be finding a way to play this tournament,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill added. “It would have been very easy to just say ‘no, we aren’t going to do it,’ but this tournament has developed such a huge following that I believe we had to find a way to do it.”
With all that in mind, a 2020 Classic champion will be crowned after the 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday in South’s gym.
So which teams will be clashing in the finale? Who better to ask than the coaches involved, although a few — not surprisingly — sidestepped the question to avoid the posting of bulletin-board material by future opponents.
“This year’s version of the Classic will be similar to previous years in that there are good coaches, players and several teams who believe they have a good chance of winning it,” Woelfle said without naming any specific teams.
“I think the Classic is wide open as we welcome the addition of Bloomington South and [Class A No. 2-ranked] Kouts,” Lewis assessed. “Our main focus is beating Northview [in the first round Saturday] — survive and advance.”
“I always think you have to look at the big schools first, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and a newcomer this year, Bloomington South,” Boehler replied, actually answering the question. “I think there are several smaller schools that could definitely make a run, like Linton, Sullivan and Parke Heritage. The team from Kouts could possibly make a run. I have heard they are very good. With so many good teams, it should make for an outstanding four days of high school basketball.”
“There are several teams that are very talented in this year’s Classic and that are capable of winning it,” Byrum said. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the teams that are able to play the most consistent, handle adversity the best and stay healthy. It should be a very exciting Classic.”
“The winner of the Bloomington South-Kouts game [at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at South] has a chance,” Hart indicated. “Sullivan was playing really well before they went into quarantine. Terre Haute North is obviously more than capable of winning it, with only one starter gone from last year’s championship team.”
“I think when you talk about favorites, this is a year that many teams have the opportunity to actually win it,” Rady maintained. “I think you always start with Terre Haute North. Their kids excel when it comes to this tournament and it shows in the confidence they play with in every Classic.
“Linton and Sullivan are two teams who I feel have had success before and have a deep lineup to make a championship run. . . . Everything I hear about Kouts is they can play with anyone in the tournament. My sleeper pick would be Parke Heritage, which has a great guard in Christian Johnson and strong interior play.”
“As far as favorites go, obviously Terre Haute North has been solid for years in the Classic,” Rector responded. “So they are always someone you look to to have a great showing. Linton and Parke Heritage have been playing some great basketball this year as well and look to be tough matchups for anyone. Sullivan is also playing some terrific basketball and will be a tough out. I am really happy with how we have been playing the past couple of weeks and am excited to see where we fall in relation to so many great and well-coached teams.”
“I think Linton and Sullivan have to be the favorites this year,” Edmondson suggested. “Kouts will surprise some people. [The Mustangs] average almost 90 points per game. They are my dark horse.”
“I think you have to, of course, start with Todd [Woelfle] and Terre Haute North,” Nevill stressed. “Until someone beats [the Patriots], they are the team to beat. We played very well against them last year — up 1 [point] with 50 seconds left and couldn’t get the job done. They are my pick until someone upsets them. Obviously, newcomer Bloomington South will be very strong, but I think Sullivan and Northview are very interesting. On any given day, Linton and Parke Heritage can play with anyone.
“There is a lot of depth with this particular tournament.”
• • •
• Media timeout — Obviously, the Tribune-Star (newspaper and online) is a primary source for those seeking detailed information about the four-day Classic.
Other ways to keep track of the action are webstreaming and radio. For the first three days, all games will be streamed on wmmcradio.com. On Day 4, Wednesday, the first two games will be streamed on the Terre Haute South Champions Network page and the final two (third-place and championship games) will be broadcast by indianasportsnetwork.net.
Radio-wise, all games from North will be broadcast live on WAXI-FM 104.9 and all games from South will be broadcast live on WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5 and WAMB-FM 106.9. All four games on the final day at South will be broadcast on all four stations.
