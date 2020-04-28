The 2019 spring season was shaping up as a good one for girls tennis on the Indiana side of the Wabash Valley.
Upstart teams like Sullivan and West Vigo were hoping to challenge Northview for a Western Indiana Conference championship. South Vermillion sophomore Elizabeth Tindera was preparing for another run at the singles title, after suffering the only loss of her freshman season at the state quarterfinals a year ago.
And, of course, Terre Haute South was hoping (expecting?) to beat Terre Haute North for a sectional championship that almost always launches its winner to the semistate.
"It was depending on the [postseason tournament] draw whether we got to state," said South senior Paige Bennett recently. The Braves were paired with eventual state runner-up Park Tudor at the 2019 semistate.
Please don't think Bennett was being overconfident. She would have been one of two potential all-state singles players for the Braves, fellow senior Lauren Rowe being the other, and returning doubles standout Azriel Manalaysay — also a senior — would have given the Braves quite a nucleus.
"We were anticipating a winning season," said South coach Janet Rowe. "We had a great chance to win [Conference Indiana] and a great chance of moving on to the semistate, maybe the state."
"It was definitely disappointing. We were really looking forward to [the season]," said Lauren Rowe.
"I never worked harder for anything in my life," Bennett added. "We were going to stay positive the whole way and go as far as we possibly could."
"It's been tough. Disappointing for all the girls, and for me," said Janet Rowe, who had 10 seniors on her team including her daughter. "It really hit me because of Lauren . . . but at least she has college to look forward to."
Lauren Rowe and Bennett both have college plans finalized, with Rowe heading to the University of Southern Indiana — following in the footsteps of former Brave Lauren Hambrock — and Bennett set to play at DePauw, where one of her teammates will be former Brave Erin Friedrich.
Now they're trying to find ways to stay ready.
"I'm playing in the street in front of our house," Lauren Rowe said. "I've been doing a little bit, but I'm very anxious. I really want to get back to it.
"Hopefully I'll get to play in some tournaments [this summer]," she added hopefully.
"I'm so glad I picked my college before this season, or I'd be really stressing out," said Bennett. "I've been playing some with my family, and I have a few friends that I hit with. It's better than nothing."
Nothing was almost what Amanda Lubold got as a first-year coach at Terre Haute North.
"We were able to do preseason workouts starting in late February," said Lubold, a member of the Terre Haute tennis community since becoming an Indiana State University sociology professor a few years ago and a former player at Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College. "We had about 40 girls, but I think we only were on the court three or four days.
"I was sort of expecting [the cancellation of the season]," she continued, "but it's very disappointing."
Lubold, whose first-year assistant coach is recent Patriot boys player Matt Wilson, has retained a sense of humor, however.
"I was really, really looking forward to coaching, and I was already getting all my friends to call me 'coach,' " she said, "but I'm still undefeated. I've sent our players emails congratulating them on our undefeated season."
North also had nearly 10 seniors who were deprived of a senior season — probably the last season for all of them, Lubold said.
"These kids are prioritizing academics over anything else," the coach said. "A very bright group of girls."
