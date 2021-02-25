For the first time this season Thursday, West Vigo topped the .500 mark in boys high school basketball.
And right before sectional week.
Led by Gabe Newhouse's 18 points and 18 rebounds, West Vigo celebrated Senior Night by jumping out to leads of 10-0 and 22-10 en route to a 51-41 triumph over Fountain Central inside the Jim Mann Green Dome. That improved the Vikings' record to 11-10 after they opened the season with three straight losses and five defeats in their first six games.
Now they've won seven out of their last eight, giving them momentum heading into next week's Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional.
"I think every coach in the state would tell you they want to play their best basketball at the end of February," West Vigo coach Joe Boehler told the Tribune-Star afterward.
Four-fifths of the Vikings' starting lineup are seniors and they all played significant roles in Thursday's win.
Besides the 6-foot-3 Newhouse, Imare Holman poured in 15 points with the help of three 3-pointers, Case Lautenschlager blocked two shots to go with his six points and eight boards and Cody Bunch scored only five points but was a persistent defender the whole night.
The home team built its 10-0 lead on a Newhouse putback, a Newhouse running jumper, a Holman 15-foot jumper, a Newhouse layup and a Newhouse rebound bucket in the opening 2 minutes and 53 seconds. The Mustangs pulled within 17-10 before Lautenschlager (inside fielder) and Holman (3-pointer from the right wing) tallied the final five points of the first quarter.
Midway through the second period, Bunch converted a three-point play to pad the Vikings' cushion to 29-14. Another Bunch bucket — there, all of his five points have been mentioned — boosted their advantage to 33-16 right before halftime.
The second half never turned into a blowout, but Fountain Central never got close enough to put the outcome in doubt either. Leading scorer for the Mustangs, who rattled off the final eight points of the contest, was 6-8 sophomore Mason Larkin with 15.
Then Boehler gladly reflected on his four seniors, including Terre Haute North transfer Bunch.
"They've all had great careers," Boehler emphasized. "Cody Bunch just came on board this season, but he's brought such positive energy.
"The last six weeks, Newhouse has really turned it on for us. Tonight, he was very dominant on both ends of the floor."
Now West Vigo must focus on the Northview Knights, its first-round sectional opponent next Wednesday evening in Spencer.
"I would say they're the favorite [to win the sectional] going in," Boehler admitted. "But we'll be prepared to play.
"There's no doubt about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.