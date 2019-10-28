When Rose-Hulman's football team knocked off previous top Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contender Mount St. Joseph 29-8 Saturday at Cook Stadium, wide receiver Noah Thomas contributed eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.
Plus, he ran the ball twice for 11 yards.
It was just a typical day at the office for the speedy 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior from Indianapolis (Ben Davis High School to be specific).
While helping the Engineers build records of 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the HCAC — tied for second place with Mount St. Joseph behind 4-0 Hanover — Thomas has boosted his 2019 statistics up to 53 receptions for 850 yards and eight TDs.
Playing only eight games as a sophomore last season, he still finished with 71 catches for 932 yards and 12 TDs. Thomas now has 22 career receiving TDs, tied for fourth in school history, with three 2019 games and the entire 2020 season remaining. Alec Fisher, who played from 2013 to 2016, is the all-time leader with 35.
"Knock on wood, if he stays healthy and continues to be as productive as he has been, I would think he'd certainly be in the conversation [as the best Rose wide receiver ever]," coach Jeff Sokol said of Thomas.
"He is a great mix of speed, athleticism, toughness and great hands. He works really hard at his craft. He does a great job of tracking the ball. ... The sky's the limit for what he's going to be able to do the rest of his career."
Sokol said Thomas is highly regarded as a teammate in the locker room as well.
"Everyone loves him," the Engineers' coach stressed. "He's super friendly and very funny. He's got a great sense of humor. He's just a great young man to be around."
Although Thomas wouldn't object to setting individual records, he's more concerned about the team capturing an HCAC title and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs. Home matchups against Defiance and Hanover the next two Saturdays will determine the Engineers' postseason fate.
"There's a lot of people on our offense that opposing teams have to watch out for — [running back] Garrett Wight, [wide receiver] Jake Zimmerman," Thomas pointed out. "There's too many good players for a defense to single out one guy. ... The biggest thing for us is to take one day at a time. 'What's the biggest thing that I can do today to help us get over this hump?'"
Majoring in software engineering, Thomas hasn't decided on his future employment yet. But rest assured, he won't be sweeping floors, not that there's anything wrong with that.
In the meantime, he's also a member of the Rose-Hulman men's track and field team. In high school, Thomas helped Ben Davis win the indoor state championship three different years.
After sitting out track as a Rose freshman, he joined coach Larry Cole's squad as a sophomore and contributed to six individual or relay HCAC championships (60 meters, 200, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay in indoors and 100 and 200 in outdoors) as well as team titles indoors and outdoors.
"Noah brings the same character traits to the track that he does to the football field — fierce competitor, outstanding leader, great teammate," said Cole, who has guided the Rose-Hulman men to 12 consecutive outdoor HCAC crowns and nine indoor conference titles in a row.
"Last winter, Noah joined a very successful program and he made us better. Noah does anything necessary to help us win championships — sprint, jump, anchor relays. Great athlete, but even a better young man. In one year, Noah’s personal bests from high school have shown marked improvements leading to a school record in the 100 meters [10.86 seconds] and top five all-time in the 200 meters."
"It was a great year getting to know the [track] team," Thomas noted. "That was my favorite part about last season ... how welcoming the track team was."
Sokol said sharing Thomas with Cole's track team has not been a problem at all.
"We enjoy watching him compete," Sokol mentioned.
Thomas would like to qualify for the DIII nationals — indoor or outdoor — before his Rose track career ends. He's most likely aiming for his senior year to accomplish that, however, because football will be over by then.
