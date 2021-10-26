Tweedy is named Rose-Hulman's first full-time athletic director

When long-time Rose-Hulman athletic director and baseball coach Jeff Jenkins retired in May 2021, the institution realized that it had an opportunity to modernize its athletic program in a way it couldn't do before.
Rose-Hulman had never had a full-time athletic director in the sense that it was one person's sole job. With 20 athletic programs hosted by the school, it was clear that the Engineers had evolved to the point where a full-time athletic director was necessary.
On Tuesday, Rose-Hulman announced that it would be Ayanna C. Tweedy that would lead the school into its next era. Tweedy is currently the associate athletic director at Wabash. She will begin at Rose-Hulman on Jan. 3, 2022.
"The Division III experience is like no other and I really truly appreciate the history that Rose-Hulman has to offer and the competitive drive the student-athletes have and the high academic success they've had. This is a family environment and I could see through the interview process what a collaborative environment this institution has. I wanted to be a part of it,"
As far as having a full-time athletic director, Rose-Hulman Vice President for Student Affairs Erik Hayes explained the rationale.
"Jeff [Jenkins] did an exceptional job in the things I asked him to do and the things that were a priority at the time. But when you're also recruiting, coaching fall [baseball] and spring, and you're trying to run an athletic department? From 20 years ago, the things that have piled on AD's is mostly administrative work. So to ask him to do all of that while balancing [coaching] was a lot. There were things he wasn't able to do and that we didn't push him to do," Hayes said.
Tweedy began at Wabash in January 2020. Tweedy also currently chairs the North Coast Athletic Conference's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, co-chairs Wabash's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and has made presentations this year before the Women Leaders in College Sports Institute for Administrative Advancement and NCAA Division III Institute for Administrative Advancement.
Prior to that, the Chesterfield, Va. native was at Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, a combination of NCAA Division III institutions in Claremont, California. She was deputy Title IX coordinator, senior woman administrator, assistant athletic director for compliance, and student athlete services coordinator. Additionally, she led the department in policy implementation pertaining to student-athlete well-being and best practices to serve the LGBTQ+ community.
Before that, Tweedy was assistant track and field coach at Bowie State, where she also competed as an athlete.
Tweedy's commitment to diversity is strong. She will make sure that commitment carries over at Rose-Hulman.
"I want to make sure, no matter where I go, that people who look like me have a seat at the table," said Tweedy, who is African-American. "All of my mentors allowed me to be at the table, listening at their meetings, and I felt a sense of belongingness. That's what I want to bring here. I want make sure when I'm around athletes on campus that they see a reflect of themselves so they feel safe and at home. That's anywhere I go.
"Here specifically, there's a need to expand on how we diversify our hiring processes and really making sure we're conscious about the resources and language for our students of color. And not just students of color, but students who represent the LGBTQ+ community. One of the wins in my life is to bring speakers and have workshops to Pomona Pitzer that allowed students to feel comfortable. I take pride in that," Tweedy added.
Hayes noted that Tweedy's commitment to diversity was an important attribute the school sought from the start.
"if you walk down the hallway of our athletics department? It's a lot of white males. It's hard to [change] that when you have the [rare] coaching turnover we have, but we'd love to see more female coaches and more diversity within our coaching staffs," Hayes said. "To attract diverse athletes, you have to have diverse coaches. Even prior to selection of our candidate, we wanted someone who could push those efforts."
Hayes also noted that he wants a full-time athletic director to be more visible to all of the sports, something that was logistically impossible for Jenkins. Hayes also said he wants the athletic director to have more of a fundraising role.
"Jeff didn't have the time to do that, so we're going to ask Ayanna to do that a little bit more than what we would have seen. It's not a ton and I don't want our coaches to think that's happening right away, but down the road, we want to see that expand," Hayes said.
There are goals Tweedy has in-mind for Rose-Hulman athletics.
"We want to expand the sports we sponsor. I want to see, building-wise, what we can or can't support. I want to talk to our donors on how they can help us enhance our efforts," Tweedy said. "I want to make sure our women's sports are just as resourced as our men's sports. I want to give them an opportunity to tell me what their needs are. Equity-wise, I want us to do the exact same things for our women's sports as we do our men's sports."
One thing Tweedy and the institution have to face is the changing face of athletics. Rose-Hulman and the rest of Division III are not insulated from the changes that have come from Name, Image and Likeness — NIL is allowed at all levels.
With the NCAA re-writing its constitution and with the Division III championships financially supported, largely, by Division I's NCAA men's basketball tournament, the evolution of the division going forward is something that will have to be navigated.
"A lot of things are going fast, too fast. We have to ask, what are the true values of Division III? When our students graduate, what did they get out of the experience? Are we trying to be like Division I or Division II or are we we want to be distinct and remain true to the Division III model?" Tweedy said.
Tweedy is a big advocate for Division III and she explained some of the benefits.
"You can be a student-athlete here, but also, be a president of a campus organization. You should have that option. We don't know what's going to change. I hope we stay true to our core values, which is an exceptional but equitable experience for our student-athletes," Tweedy said.
For Rose-Hulman, they're looking forward to having Tweedy enhance the positive things they feel they already do to make the experience for Engineers' athletes a positive one.
"It's critical for her to keep the components that are so good — the culture, the atmosphere, the engagement that our students feel. Rose is successful in our conference, our athletes are excited to be here and they're able to play a sport and get a good degree," Hayes said. "We want all that to stay, that's priority number one, but we'd love her to come in and do those other things too."
