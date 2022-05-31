Three Rose-Hulman baseball players honored

Rose-Hulman placed three players on the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-Region 8 Team, according to results released Tuesday by the national organization.
Senior first baseman Josh Mesenbrink earned second-team all-region honors from the ABCA/Rawlings organization after also earning second-team honors from D3baseball.com earlier Tuesday. Sophomore pitcher Ian Kline and senior third baseman Brett Tuttle earned third-team all-region honors.
Mesenbrink continues a postseason that included HCAC Player of the Year awards and first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. He remains on the ballot for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, which will be released June 8.
Mesenbrink set a Rose-Hulman single-season school record with 14 home runs this season and led the team in hits (59), runs scored (50), RBIs (51), batting average (.371), on-base percentage (.485) and slugging average (.767). He also added 13 doubles and four triples for a Rose team that finished as HCAC regular-season and tournament runner-ups.
Mesenbink completed his Engineer career with a .351 batting average, 26 doubles, eight triples and 16 home runs in 104 career games played. He was also named HCAC Player of the Week twice this season and claimed two D3baseball.com National Team of the Week awards in 2022.
Kline led the Rose-Hulman pitching staff with seven wins and compiled a 3.02 ERA in 65.2 innings of work this season. He pitched 65.2 innings with 55 strikeouts and was named to both the HCAC Pitcher of the Week and to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week after a three-hit, nine-inning shutout win over Bluffton. In 86.1 career innings, the sophomore has recorded 72 strikeouts, a 7-5 record and has one pitching save as an Engineer.
Tuttle batted .343 with seven doubles, five triples, six home runs and a team-high 13 stolen bases in his senior season at third base. He tied Mesenbrink for team-high honors with 59 hits, scored 48 runs and had 38 RBIs this season. Tuttle was also named HCAC Player of the Week and to the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week once this season. He also claimed a spot on the all-HCAC Tournament team.
Mesenbrink, Kline and Tuttle bring the total of Rose all-region selections in baseball to 35. The trio are the first all-region selections for Rose-Hulman since pitcher Luke Buehler earned second-team recognition in 2019.
Rose finished the 2022 season with a 28-13 record under first-year head coach Adam Rosen. The Engineers tied for second in the HCAC regular-season standings, then eliminated three teams in the HCAC tournament before falling one run short to champion Earlham in the HCAC tournament final round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.