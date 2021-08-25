ROUNDUP: Leone's goals lead Sullivan

On the strength of a pair of Giuseppe Leone goals, Sullivan's boys soccer team defeated Owen Valley 3-1 in a Western Indiana Conference contest. It was the first win of the season for the Golden Arrows.
Leone added an assist to his tally on a goal by Jack Stewart. Tyler Kellett had 14 saves for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan (1-4) next plays at White River Valley on Saturday.
• Northview-West Vigo postponed — Due to excessive heat, the West Vigo-Northview girls and boys soccer doubleheader, scheduled on Wednesday at Northview, was postponed. It was rescheduled on Sept. 23.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Greencastle 2 — At Greencastle, the Golden Arrows improved to 6-0 in a thrilling win against the host Tiger Cubs. Sullivan won the first and fourth sets and then edged Greencastle 15-12 in the deciding set.
Until Wednesday, Sullivan hadn't conceded a set all season, but the Arrows remained unbeaten going into Thursday's match at South Vermillion.
• South Putnam 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the host Vikings fell to 0-5 in a Western Indiana Conference loss to the Eagles.
• Hutsonville 2, Red Hill 0 — At Hutsonville, Ill., the Tigers downed the Salukis in a nonconference match.
Cancellations
• North Central events canceled — Friday's football game between North Central and North Daviess was canceled. All of North Central's athletic contests through next Monday — two volleyball matches and two cross country meets — were also canceled.
Cross country
• Engineers tabbed first — In a vote amongst league coaches, Rose-Hulman was picked to finish first in the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season.
The Engineers enter the 2021 season, with a spring 2021 HCAC title in their back pocket, spurring them into the No. 1 slot with seven first-place votes and 97 points. Manchester finished in second with three first-place votes, picking up 93 points. Earlham slipped into the No. 3 slot with 75 points, while Franklin (67) and Transylvania (57) rounded out the top-five in the poll.
