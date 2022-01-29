Rose-Hulman put forth a strong come-from-behind effort in the second half at Mount St. Joseph before falling 69-57 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers led by as many as seven points in the first half, but the Lions roared back to take a six-point halftime lead.
In the second half, MSJ built its lead up to 16 points. Midway through the second half, Isaac Farnsworth dove to grab a loose ball, leading to a Dillon Duff layup. Duff continued to score 10 of Rose's next 13 points. The Engineers cut the deficit to four before the Lions eventually captured the victory.
Duff led the Rose-Hulman offense with 12 points in 17 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor. Terry Hicks recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Jackson Kabrick added 10 points, while Trey Wurtz scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mount St. Joseph was led by Brady Thomas with 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field, plus 6-for-6 from the foul line.
Rose (10-7 overall, 6-5 HCAC) will visit Earlham on Wednesday. The Lions improved to 7-11 and 3-8 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 65, Mount St. Joseph 44 — At Cincinnati, Rose-Hulman sophomore Ashley Black scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Engineers past Mount St. Joseph in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Black surpassed her previous career-best scoring game by more than double, after scoring a previous high total of 12 points against Transylvania last weekend. She finished 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range to spark the offensive attack.
Nola Wilson scored 14 points with five rebounds and three assists for Rose, while Rose Burnham contributed 10 points and five rebounds. Chloe Jansen scored 21 of the 44 points for MSJ.
Mount St. Joseph led 24-21 at the half, but Rose surpassed its first-half scoring total in each of the final two quarters with 22 points in each 10-minute span. The Engineers held Mount St. Joseph to eight points in the fourth quarter, pulling away with a 44-20 second-half margin to earn the win.
Rose-Hulman (7-6 overall, 5-3 HCAC) will return home to take on Earlham at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hulbert Arena. Mount St. Joseph dropped to 6-10 and 3-6 in respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.