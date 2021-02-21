Rose-Hulman retained the John Mutchner Cup and closed out its men's basketball regular season Sunday with a 74-56 win at Earlham.
The visiting Engineers got the last 15 points of a previously close first half to take a 41-26 lead. Dillon Duff got the first five points in that streak, Craig McGee scored seven of the last 10 points and Samvit Ram added a 3-pointer.
Duff finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and McGee had 11 points and six assists for Rose, which had 13 players in the scoring column. Jamel Barnes had 27 for Earlham.
Rose finished 10-2 in the regular season, while Earlham is 1-7.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference drew the pairings for a conference tournament later Sunday, with Rose-Hulman hosting Mount St. Joseph in its first game Saturday.
Saturday — Mount St. Joseph at Rose-Hulman, Earlham at Anderson
March 3 — Earlham-Anderson winner at Manchester, Franklin at Bluffton, Rose-MSJ winner at Transylvania, Defiance at Hanover
March 6 — Semifinals
March 10 — Championship game
• Rose-Hulman 54, Earlham 47 — At Richmond, the Engineer women also finished their regular season with a road win.
Nola Wilson had 12 points and Ashley Black and Mira Randolph 11 each for the 2-5 Engineers. Rose Burnham had 10 rebounds.
A conference tournament bracket was drawn later Sunday night, with Rose playing Saturday at Hanover
Saturday — Rose-Hulman at Hanover, Anderson at Defiance
March 3 — Anderson-Defiance winner at Bluffton, Transylvania at Manchester, Rose-Hanover winner at Earlham, Mount St. Joseph at Franklin
March 6 or 7 — Semifinals
March 10 — Championship
