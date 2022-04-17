Let's be honest here.
When the idea for a feature story on the Rose-Hulman softball team originated, there were good intentions.
The Engineers were 13-5 overall and hoping to qualify for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament (consisting of five teams now) for the first time since 2014.
But as time flew by, with an interview with 20th-year Rose coach Brian Shearer sandwiched between the idea and publication of this story, welllllll. . .
The Engineers lost six games in a row and fell to 13-11 (0-8 in the HCAC).
That doesn’t mean everyone should give up on the Rose-Hulman softball program, though. Maybe it means, be patient.
Shearer’s pitching staff consists of three talented freshmen, including the ace of last season’s IHSAA Class 3A state champion Boonville — Ariel Thomasson. A second baseman when not in the circle, her statistics include a 7-3 pitching record, one save, a 1.81 earned-run average and a .366 batting average.
The other young pitchers are Phoebe Worstell, who fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts against Finlandia in early March at Leesburg, Fla., and left-handed Baylee Uhrick. Worstell’s no-no was the program’s fourth ever and first since 2016.
“That was a game where everything she had was working,” Shearer reflected. “All of her pitches were working. She was hitting her spots. She really had the other team guessing and our defense played well behind her.”
Worstell, a North Knox graduate who had pitched hitless ball in high school as well, is 4-4 for the season with a 4.52 ERA and Uhrick, a Fort Wayne Carroll grad, is 2-4 with a 9.15 ERA.
“They’re all a little bit different,” Shearer told the Tribune-Star, adding that Thomasson probably throws the hardest of the three when she tries to. “They don’t all throw the same pitches. . . . They can all throw a change of speed in there that really adds something to the mix.”
Meanwhile, Shearer had said last week that the Rose-Hulman offense was keeping up with its pitching and defense, although he might not be saying that after the Engineers lost to a solid Mount St. Joseph team 8-0 and 12-1 Saturday.
Even after those disappointing games, senior third baseman/first baseman Angela Boulboulle is batting .435 with 26 runs batted in and junior catcher/shortstop Nicole Lang is batting .408 with three home runs, 10 doubles and 26 runs.
Shearer said the Engineers’ lineup usually begins with MaKenzie Morgan (.294 with eight walks), Thomasson, Ashley Pinkham (.392) and Lang in the first four slots.
The 2022 season has been Lang’s first opportunity in a while to display her offensive productivity because she (and every other spring college athlete) sat out 2020 because of COVID-19 and she missed part of 2021 with an injury.
Rose will return to action Saturday at home with a doubleheader against Transylvania, starting at 1 p.m.
If the Engineers can finish the regular season red hot — they have eight conference contests remaining — maybe they can look forward to the HCAC tournament taking place May 5-6.
