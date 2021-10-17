Rose-Hulman set a school record with 48 points in the first quarter Saturday to earn a 62-7 victory over Anderson in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football at Cook Stadium.
Rose-Hulman scored seven touchdowns in a span of 11 minutes in the opening quarter. Shane Welshans scored the first two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and a 16-yard pass from Andrew Dion; Jailen Hobbs hauled in a 13-yard touchdown reception and Alex Gresock had a 31-yard scoring catch from Dion to increase the score to 27-0; Grant Ripperda scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown to increase the score to 34-0 with 3:10 left; a blocked punt by Diego Cruz was returned for a score by Rashard Brown; and Tyce Miller returned an interception 35 yards for a score in the final minute of the period.
Rose-Hulman added two more first-half touchdowns to take a 62-7 lead into the locker room. Dion and Hobbs connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 4:17 left in the half, and Ryan Schmidt caught an 8-yard scoring strike from Miguel Robertson with 50 seconds left in the frame.
Rose-Hulman dominated the statistics for the game as well, outgaining Anderson 422 yards to 139. Dion finished 13 of 14 for 178 yards and four touchdowns and Robertson was 4 of 5 for 32 yards and another score.
Hobbs had two receiving touchdowns and five catches for 43 yards. Gresock, Welshans and Schmidt added one receiving score each.
The balanced ground attack was led by Alonzo Johnson with 28 carries for 96 yards. Welshans rushed 11 times for 65 yards and one score and Ripperda gained 56 yards on five carries with a touchdown.
Defensively, Miller had an interception return for a score and Winston Amankwah had an interception with a 26-yard return as the biggest plays of the game. Jonathan Anstett paced the team with five tackles and two tackles for loss. Riley Lopian and Deven Cobb added sacks in the strong and balanced team performance.
Tyson Harley led the Anderson offense with a 14-of-31 performance for 76 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Jose Olivo led the Ravens with a game-high 11 tackles.
Rose-Hulman improved to 4-2 and shares the HCAC lead with Mount St. Joseph at 3-0 in conference play. Anderson stands 0-6 and 0-3 in league play.
The Engineers travel to Manchester this coming Saturday.
