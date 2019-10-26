Rose-Hulman, coach Jeff Sokol said early Saturday evening, has controlled its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football destiny since Oct. 19, when Manchester defeated Franklin.
And Saturday afternoon in a windy, rainy Cook Stadium, the Engineers were indeed a team in charge of its own future, throttling previously unbeaten Mount St. Joseph 29-8.
The win lifted Rose into a tie for second place in the league with MSJ, with Hanover still unbeaten in conference play. Hanover, however, goes to Mount St. Joseph next weekend and Rose-Hulman the following week. If the Engineers win out — they host last-place Defiance on Nov. 2 — they look like champions.
Sokol certainly thinks so, before adding, "First things first. We've got to beat Defiance.
"I told [the Engineers] all week we were gonna roll [the Lions]," he said after Saturday's win. "Our guys were not surprised."
"The whole week we had the best week of practices ever," said Noah Thomas, who had 94 of his eventual 127 receiving yards before the first quarter was over. "We came out fast and rolled 'em."
With a strong wind at Rose-Hulman's back, it didn't take long for the first-quarter pattern to emerge. Quarterback Chaiten Tomlin of the Lions attempted a long pass on the first play from scrimmage that was blown to the turf well short of its target, the Rose defense forced a three-and-out, and the Engineers drove 70 yards in three plays: Andrew Dion to Thomas for 18, Garrett Wight on the ground for five, then Dion's 47-yard strike to Thomas for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
The Rose defense got even better on its second series, sacking Tomlin on first down and burying him as he got off a desperation throw on third down. This time it took seven plays for Rose-Hulman to score; the MSJ defense forced fourth down, but Dion found Jake Zimmerman for the touchdown and it was 13-0 after less than five minutes.
Although allowing one first down, the Rose defense forced another Lion punt and the Engineers drove inside the 10-yard line. This time they settled for a Brett Tuttle field goal and it was 16-0.
Tomlin completed a desperation pass to give the visitors a first down before the first quarter ended, however, and MSJ completed a 75-yard drive when running back Cornell Beachem made a fourth-down catch in the end zone despite a big hit by an Engineer defensive back, then caught a 2-point conversion pass. Now it was a 16-8 game, the botched extra point on Rose-Hulman's first touchdown was looming large, and the wind was at the back of the Lions.
Was it windy? Sokol downplayed the effects of the weather after the game, and his team backed him up.
"We take a lot of pride in running the football," the coach said. "It doesn't really matter what the weather's like."
"I think [the bad weather] helped us," Thomas added. "Coach [Sokol] preaches toughness. We think [adverse conditions are] to our advantage."
Thus barely over two minutes after the Lions had scored, the Engineers had answered. Dion's ball handling was the key to a 49-yard play-action pass to Zimmerman and Wight scored three plays later.
And after an interception by Michael Stevens — "The defense was huge today," Wight said later — the Engineers scored again, Dion capping a 57-yard drive by sprinting 24 yards up the middle on a quarterback draw.
That made the score 29-8, meaning there were no points added in the second half. That doesn't mean the last two quarters were uneventful, however.
There was MSJ's 1-yard punt, forced by another jailbreak rush by the Engineers. There were three interceptions by the Lions — one of which saved them from that 1-yard punt — and one by Zach Phillips of the Engineers. And there was the play that defined the second half.
Rose faced third-and-12 from its 5-yard line, and Dion handed off to Wight. The Rose-Hulman running back was smothered near the line of scrimmage but the pile — which kept getting bigger and bigger and eventually included at least 15 players from both sides — kept moving. Finally Wight was brought down at the 18-yard line. A 13-yard gain. First down Rose-Hulman.
"That was a team effort and a half," Wight said with a smile after the game. "At that moment, I knew we were gonna win this game."
"We've played great the last three weeks," Sokol answered when asked if Saturday was his team's best game of the season. "We had some sloppy turnovers, but we played great. The sideline was awesome and the defense was great all day. That's a great offense we shut down."
The Lions, receiving votes in both major Division III football polls, were held to 212 yards and Tomlin was sacked six times. Stevens, making his first start of the season, led the team with 10 tackles plus a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and his interception.
"We went out there today and performed," Wight said. "I've never been more proud of a team in my life."
"That's Rose-Hulman football," said Thomas. "You could tell out there how excited we were."
