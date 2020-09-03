Rose receiver named D3football.com Preseason All-American

Rose-Hulman senior wide receiver Noah Thomas has been named a D3football.com Preseason All-American, according to results released Thursday by the national website.
Thomas is a two-time first-team all-HCAC selection at wide receiver and also was named to the D3football.com All-North Region third team in 2019. He currently ranks in Rose's career top five in pass receptions (fourth with 182), receiving yards (No. 4 with 2,379) and receiving touchdowns (No. 3 with 24).
The computer-science major also holds single-season school records for pass receptions (71), receiving yards (1,065) and touchdown receptions (12). Thomas also is the Engineers' single-game school record holder with 226 receiving yards against Anderson in 2018.
Thomas has recorded 10 career games with more than 100 receiving yards and one game with 200 receiving yards. He needs 37 receptions, 177 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to set career school records in each category.
Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last season and faced both perennial national power Mount Union and eventual NCAA Division III semifinalist Saint John's (Minn.) as part of its non-conference schedule last season. The 2020-21 football season has been pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 Rose-Hulman football spring schedule should be released in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.