Rose men, women each down Manchester

Rose-Hulman closed on a 17-5 run to pick up a 71-60 victory over Manchester in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.
Manchester took the lead at 55-54 on a score by Quentez Columbus with 6:50 remaining. A 3-pointer by Bradley Harden, a score from Isaac Farnsworth and a basket from Miles McGowan put the Engineers up 61-55 at the 3:36 mark.
After a 3-pointer by Columbus brought Manchester within 61-58, Rose answered with the next eight points to secure the victory. Max Chaplin scored four points and McGowen added four points in the spurt.
Chaplin led four Rose-Hulman players with 12 points. Harden added 11 points and McGowen joined Zachary Jackson with 10 points each.
Columbus paced Manchester with 18 points. Ty Lynas added 16 points in a Manchester performance that remained strong for the full 40 minutes despite just six players appearing in the game.
The Engineers (12-8 overall, 8-6 HCAC) will return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Defiance College. Manchester dropped to 8-13 and 7-7 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 62, Manchester 57 — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman picked up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win against Manchester on Wednesday night.
Rose improved to 9-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference. Manchester fell to 7-12 and 4-7 respectively.
Jamie Baum spearheaded the offensive attack for the Engineers, tying her career high with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the floor. Baum converted all six free throw attempts while tacking on four rebounds and two steals.
Rowan Hein added a balanced effort with 13 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.
The contest was back-and-forth all night, as the largest lead in the game came in the second quarter — a nine-point lead by the Engineers. The final five minutes of the second quarter saw two 9-0 runs, one by each team.
Rose-Hulman built a nine-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the half before Manchester battled back to knot the game with 20 seconds left. Hein knocked down two free throws to take a 32-30 lead into the halftime break.
In the fourth quarter, the Spartans held a four-point lead until Rose engineered an 11-2 run to control the lead and the rest of the game. The Engineers relied on 78% shooting (7 of 9) in the final quarter as part of the key run.
Rose-Hulman heads to Defiance on Saturday.
