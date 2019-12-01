Rose-Hulman basketball teams lost a pair of road games Sunday, the men falling 69-64 at Albion and the women defeated 67-47 by Washington University (Mo.).
• At Albion, Mich., the host team had five double-figure scorers and withstood a late Engineer rally.
Rose had a 45-42 lead midway through the second half when the Britons scored seven points in a row.
The lead grew to 63-55 before two free throws by Max Chaplin and a layup by Jacob Back cut the lead to four with 41 seconds left. Albion protected its advantage at the foul line, however.
Quinton Armstrong had 18 points for the home team and four other Britons had between 10 and 12 points.
Chaplin had the first double-figure game of his Engineer career with 12 points, sharing team scoring lead with Trey Wurtz. John Czarnecki had nine points and five rebounds.
Now 2-4, the Engineer men open their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season at Manchester on Wednesday.
• At St. Louis, a strong third-quarter performance by the host team wrapped up third place in the Midwest Challenge.
Rose led the Bears 8-6 after a quarter and was still within 24-20 at halftime, but Wash U scored 25 points in the third quarter.
Kahlan Jester and Nose Igiehon had 13 points each for Rose-Hulman, with Igiehon also grabbing nine rebounds. Desirae Webster had seven rebounds and for assists.
Now 0-4, the Engineers open their home season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in the Dorsett Automotive Crosstown Classic. Washington University is now 3-2.
