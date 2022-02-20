Rose-Hulman won a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball tournament games Sunday in Hulbert Arena, sending both Engineer teams to the semifinals on Friday.
The Rose men beat Earlham 66-56 and will travel to Hanover. The Engineer women beat Defiance and will go to Transylvania.
The Engineer men started their game with a 7-0 run, only to have the Quakers get the next eight points. Rose-Hulman took a 30-22 lead at halftime.
Earlham scored seven straight to forge a 50-50 tie, but the Engineers put the game away with an 11-0 run.
Terry Hicks had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Engineers. Samvit Ram and Dillon Duff scored nine each and Zachary Jackson and Isaac Farnsworth each grabbed six rebounds. Kolden Vanlandingham scored 27 for the visitors.
The Rose men are now 15-9 and will face Franklin at 7 p.m. Friday. Earlham finished 10-13.
In the second game, Ashley Black hit a trio of 3-pointers to spur the host Engineers to a first-quarter lead, and a 15-0 run to close out the second quarter had the hosts ahead 30-12 at intermission.
Defiance made things interesting with a 12-0 run in the third quarter, but the Engineers were able to pull away.
Rowan Hein had 11 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists for the Engineer women. Black led in scoring with 13 points while Jordan Barlow added seven points and eight rebounds.
Rose-Hulman is now 12-8 and will face host Transylvania on Friday. Defiance finished 13-10.
