The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team picked up a Senior Day 70-60 victory over Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Bluffton on Saturday afternoon inside Hulbert Arena.
The Engineers honored their two seniors before the game — Samvit Ram and Trey Wurtz.
Ram has appeared in 68 games with 30 starts. So far, his career totals include 317 points and 129 rebounds. He is set to graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in data science.
Wurtz has appeared in 66 contests and started 23. In his career, he has scored 326 points and grabbed 178 rebounds. Wurtz, a graduate student, earned a degree last May in civil engineering and is currently enrolled in the structural engineering master's degree program.
To open the game, Bluffton scored seven total points in the first three minutes to Rose-Hulman's six. In the following 13 minutes, the Engineers amassed a 23-6 run to build their lead to 15 at the halftime break.
Bluffton battled back and made their own 13-0 run midway through the second half, and the Engineers' nine-point lead was cut to three with 7:08 remaining in the game.
The Engineers took control with a 9-0 over the next 90 seconds. Vuk Djuric led the run with seven points and three rebounds in less than two minutes.
Max Chaplin led the offensive attack with 17 points. Djuric finished with 13 points, including 11 in the second half, along with grabbing eight rebounds. Ram rounded out the third Engineer in double figures with 10 points.
The Rose men's team (11-8 overall, 7-6 HCAC) will play host to Manchester on Wednesday. Bluffton fell to 5-14 and 1-10 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Bluffton 74, Rose-Hulman 61 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman fell to Bluffton in Saturday's Senior Day game.
The Engineers honored its lone senior before the game — Nola Wilson. An Indianapolis native, Wilson has played in 46 games with 29 starts. The biomedical-engineering major has career totals of 275 points, 127 rebounds and 52 assists.
Bluffton held an eight-point lead inside three minutes remaining in the half. Four straight baskets by the Engineers cut the deficit and tied the game with nearly one minute remaining in the half. Peyton Miller and Ashley Black drilled back-to-back triples, followed by a Rowan Hein fast-break layup to knot the score.
The Beavers' hot fourth-quarter shooting proved to be the difference. Bluffton shot 7 for 9 from the field, a 77.8% clip, and amassed 12 free throws in the quarter to secure the victory.
Four Engineers finished in double-figure scoring. Hein led the offense with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists; Jamie Baum added 12 points and eight rebounds with four assists; Black also recorded 12 points; and Allie Fults added 10 points.
For Bluffton, two players each fired in 23 points — Maddie Fitzpatrick and Brianna Gillig. Fitzpatrick also grabbed nine rebounds.
The Rose women's team (8-7 overall, 6-4 HCAC) will hit the road for a midweek matchup at Manchester on Wednesday. Bluffton improved to 14-6 and 9-4 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.